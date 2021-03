In the much acclaimed, 2016 movie, ‘Hidden Figures’ that celebrates women in NASA, Head Engineer Paul Stafford comments, “There is no protocol for women attending...” And mathematician Katherine Johnson’s firm, the no-nonsense response is unforgettable “There is no protocol for a man circling the Earth either, sir.” It speaks volumes about the tough road to representation, equity, and respect in the workplace that women have had to traverse since the 1960s. And the journey is still a work in progress. Of the 30 percent of women that start out in the technology sector, only 7 percent make it to managerial positions.

The question now is -where does the post-pandemic period take the gender diversity narrative? Are the winds of change favourable to women in leadership as we embrace the next normal? Studies point out that the pandemic has adversely impacted women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses. According to an International Trade Center study on the impact of the pandemic on businesses, 64 percent of women-led firms declared their business operations as strongly affected, compared with 52 percent of men-led companies. But then, this is exactly the catalyst women need to nurture themselves, buckle up and take on the next normal and transform it into something extraordinary. As global business heads, government bodies and international policymakers come together to chalk-up the blueprint to economic recovery and growth, the past year is a stark reminder that the new blueprint needs reinforcement through strength, resilience and empathy.

How can organisations invest in continuing and accelerating the focus on inclusion during this phase of recovery?

Here are six areas they can focus on for better representation in the coming days.

Tackle Inequities: It is essential to begin by acknowledging the gender inequity that still exists across industries and take corrective action. From tailored training programs to mentoring and support systems - delve in deep to identify the root cause of these prejudices and put in concrete steps to diminish these barriers. Initiate and participate in industry level conversations around diversity and inclusivity to build a supportive and inclusive ecosystem for women to flourish in.

Work with Empathy: One of the best ways to build a strong relationship with teams is to listen to them and understand their needs. Empathy does not mean we try to fit into their shoe. Simply looking at a situation from their point of view does the trick. It builds invaluable trust, strengthens the bonds shared and even without intending it, the organisations can nurture a team that is ready to take on the biggest challenge.

Embracing Flexibility: As we build our immunity for a future of uncertainty, it is important to be flexible and open to change. Corporations globally have shown that working remotely is possible, although it may have challenges such as engagement, connectivity, and productivity too. Most women drop out of the workforce due to a variety of unique challenges they face. Remote working helps them to try and balance their responsibilities and put in their best at work. The wide acceptance of remote working models opens up new opportunities for women. Organisations must build a toolkit to help their teams with flexible working options - there are many paths to the same destination.

Prepare for Disruptions: Almost every organisation is now focusing on modernizing and securing their IT infrastructure to ensure seamless continuity and resilience. But data, infrastructure and systems are not the only elements of a solid crisis management plan. Building a strong team that is prepared with not just the tools but also the information and mindset to deal with disruption is critical. Understand that women may have additional pressures in their lives and equip and empower them to balance Organisations must aim to foster a spirit of transparency, clear communication, and resilience and help women employees be prepared for unexpected disruption.

Trust and Partnership: Uneasy is the head that wears the crown - goes the adage. In a modern business context, optimum business results are tied in with teamwork, diversity of perspectives and collaboration. The best way to build fantastic high performing teams is to include members as decision-makers and active contributors. This will help in creating an inclusive work culture based on the values of trust and respect and empower teams to focus better on key issues on hand.

Empower Women Leaders: As industry experts are looking at ideal leadership styles post the pandemic, the traits that women effortlessly bring onto the table is being acknowledged and getting the respect it deserves. Some of these traits include resilience, taking initiative, nurturing, emotional intelligence, listening skills and collaboration. Organisations must look at strategies to retain women in the workforce and help them grow in their careers. A gender-diverse leadership pipeline.

Over my 26-year long career, I have seen workplaces and industries change for the better with a sharper focus on diversity and inclusion. As we recognise International Women’s Day 2021 - the year of recovery and optimism I am hopeful this decade will give us ample opportunity to celebrate many more women in leadership roles.