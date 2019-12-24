Why US-China trade war is an opportunity for India, other Asian economies
Updated : December 24, 2019 06:24 AM IST
Asian economies are trying to cash in on opportunities emerging from the trade war, particularly India and Asean countries, which are trying to increase their trade footprint in the global supply chain.
To negate the challenges, India and Asean will have to step up their commitment to multilateralism, proactively invest in infrastructure and production capacity and increase regional supply chain integration.
