Politics Why treating states as partners is crucial for Indian polity Updated : September 26, 2020 10:24 AM IST What is sometimes forgotten at the centre is that the states also have elected and responsible government and that the centre is not the sole repository of all wisdom. The “distance” that exists between the Centre and the States is the cause of failure of a number of initiatives and schemes. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.