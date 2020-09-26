Why treating states as partners is crucial for Indian polity

Some states are up in arms again. Perhaps for the wrong reason. The Farm Bills are the cause. They are protesting against something that has been on the anvil for quite some time and should have been done long ago in the interest of the farmers. Then, why are they agitating? Sometimes we forget that Centre is a geographical fiction and all action is in the states. We also forget that India is a federal country. The “distance” that exists between the Centre and the States is the cause of failure of a number of initiatives and schemes.

It is indeed ironical that a number of officers that would have worked in their respective states (especially those belonging to the Indian Administrative Service) look at states with disdain and look down upon them. One could discern such an attitude amongst some officers in Delhi. One of the major factor contributing to the success of schemes or initiatives has been on account of the partnership forged with the states. This was in evidence yet again when we look at the problems that beset Coal and Power sectors. Coal could come out of the crisis ‘untainted’ but “UDAY” couldn’t go much beyond dawn, forcing the government to think in terms of UDAY 2.

Coal sector faced an unprecedented crisis in 2014. Everyone was given to believe that this crisis was on account of alleged scams. It wasn’t so. These so-called scams were a consequence of the shortage of coal in a country. India boasts of 300 billion tonnes of coal reserve with a requirement of just 800 million tonnes per annum. Yet there was a crisis as the coal production did not meet the target and 25 percent of the coal was being imported. To make matters worse, the Supreme Court, based on ‘presumptuous’ calculations of a rampaging CAG, cancelled allocation of coal blocks to private entities that were contributing around 90 million tonnes per annum. The coal blocks had to be auctioned now and by the Central Government.

It was indeed a difficult job as these coal blocks did not exist at the “centre” but in states, some of which were being ‘ruled’ by an ‘opposition’ government. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had its government at the centre but states like West Bengal and Odissa were ruled by non-NDA parties. Hence, a strategy was chalked out to get the states on board. It worked because states were treated as partners and, instead of riding a roughshod, a value proposition was conveyed. The states got convinced that the auction of coal blocks and the process defined for the purpose was in their interest. Such an approach is even more imperative now as almost all the coal-bearing states (West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra) are under non-NDA governments. Auction for commercial coal mining cannot succeed without taking these states on board.

In terms of coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) that is still the primary contributor to coal production (80 percent), partnership with states is even more important. Coal production depends upon a number of factors but the most important amongst them are: a) Land acquisition b) Environment and forest clearance c) Evacuation of coal. The first two factors are totally dependent upon what happens in the states. The process of land acquisition is under the control of and influenced by state governments. For environment and forest clearances, the entire groundwork is done in the states. Hence, states have to be taken on board.

During the years 2014-16, a well-defined strategy was worked out. Under this strategy, no meeting was held in Delhi to resolve issues that were local in nature. As Coal Secretary, I travelled to the states and held periodic discussions with the state-level officers and District Collectors to expedite clearance. An effort was also made to convey a value proposition to the states regarding coal mining. It worked. Coal production increased by 34 million tonnes during 2014-15. This was more than the cumulative increase of four previous years.

During the following year, 2015-16, the production rose by another 44 million tonnes. Coal shortages were a thing of the past as no power plant was critical on account of paucity of coal. We were even toying with the idea of exporting coal to Bangladesh. The states were happy because their power plants had a surfeit of coal and they were getting a larger amount in the form of royalty on account of increased production.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is another example where the approach of treating states as partners worked. The Central team travelled the length and breadth of the country. They were on a mission to engage with the stakeholders and convey a value proposition to them. Going down to the villages enabled them to assess ground realities that constituted very useful input in formulating policies. This was a game-changer. The intensity of engagement and the passion that went with it helped “buy-in” from various stakeholders. A “connect” was established with each stakeholder, including the state governments.

Until 2014, approximately 60 percent of the world’s open defecators (600 million people) were practicing open defecation across India. This changed significantly. Within a few years of the scheme, the open defecation number came down significantly and now rural India has actually become open defecation free. Perhaps it is the connect with the ground realities that made Swachh Bharat Abhiyan succeed.

What is sometimes forgotten at the centre is that the states also have elected and responsible government and that the centre is not the sole repository of all wisdom. This attitude gets reflected in a number of policies that are announced by the central government. The details of such policies are defined to an extent that leaves little flexibility with the states and the auditors have a field day.

In an as complex and varied country as India, only the broad national parameters need to be defined and sufficient flexibility needs to be given to the states, treating them as responsible partners. The details of each scheme and initiative will have to be worked out locally. This will impart greater ownership amongst the states giving the schemes a greater chance to succeed.

—Anil Swarup is former Secretary, Government of India and author of the book 'Not Just A Civil Servant'. The views expressed are personal