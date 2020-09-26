  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

Why treating states as partners is crucial for Indian polity

Updated : September 26, 2020 10:24 AM IST

What is sometimes forgotten at the centre is that the states also have elected and responsible government and that the centre is not the sole repository of all wisdom.
The “distance” that exists between the Centre and the States is the cause of failure of a number of initiatives and schemes.
Why treating states as partners is crucial for Indian polity

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

New products in health, hygiene spike in past 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen

New products in health, hygiene spike in past 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen

FSSAI bans blending of mustard oil with any other cooking oil from Oct 1

FSSAI bans blending of mustard oil with any other cooking oil from Oct 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement