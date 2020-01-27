Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Business

Why there will be few takers for 100% FDI in insurance intermediaries

Updated : January 27, 2020 12:58 PM IST

While the move to allow 100 percent FDI in insurance intermediaries is a welcome move, the requirements under the Intermediaries Regulations and Dividend Guidelines for FIIs are likely to be viewed as onerous by foreign investors.
Why there will be few takers for 100% FDI in insurance intermediaries
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Despite rising 57% in the last 1 year, Motilal Oswal downgraded this stock; here's why

Despite rising 57% in the last 1 year, Motilal Oswal downgraded this stock; here's why

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV