#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty Bank index jumps 8%, biggest single-day gain ever
Asian shares gain on economy hopes, oil edges up on Mideast tensions
Oil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.34 against USD
Home Views
Business

Why the e-cigarette ban is doomed to fail in India

Updated : September 20, 2019 05:03 PM IST

The unusual haste around prohibition of ENDS, while the greater evil of tobacco cigarettes remain conspicuously under the radar of the government is quite curious, if not suspicious.
It is difficult to fathom what could have been the sudden and emergent situation that led the government to bring in an Ordinance to prohibit ENDS, so much so, that it could not wait for the next winter session of the parliament barely two months away..
Blanket prohibition on ENDS will, in all probability, only cater to illicit trade and that could not have been a policy objective of any government in a welfare state.
Why the e-cigarette ban is doomed to fail in India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Indices see biggest 1-day gain in over 10 years, Sensex up 1,921 points, Nifty reclaims 11,250

Closing Bell: Indices see biggest 1-day gain in over 10 years, Sensex up 1,921 points, Nifty reclaims 11,250

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV