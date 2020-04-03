Views
Why the coronavirus pandemic calls for moral introspection
The next few months will prove to be the real litmus test of where societies really stand, on a moral plane, as economies plunge, jobs are lost and civil unrest takes its toll.
Its human tendency to find somebody to blame when we find ourselves incapacitated by the situation, helpless and desperate.
We are all refugees today, even those in modern nations that claim superiority over the rest of the world.