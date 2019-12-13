#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

Why the Assamese are so angry with Citizenship Bill

Updated : December 13, 2019 02:57 PM IST

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 is despicable as it seeks to further the Hindutva utopia of a Hindu rashtra.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 seeks to further a colourable objective i.e., provide a fast-track citizenship based on religion on dodgy assertions of persecution of unquantified numbers of minorities in these three countries, and therefore is blatantly unconstitutional.
This will surely be tested before the Supreme Court in the coming days.
Why the Assamese are so angry with Citizenship Bill
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Samsung's first folding phone Galaxy Fold sold 1 million globally

Samsung's first folding phone Galaxy Fold sold 1 million globally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV