The education industry has witnessed a sea of change in the recent months with the COVID-19 induced lockdown coming as a shot in the arm for ‘eLearning’. The Edtech industry is expected to grow at 20 percent CAGR at least till 2025. One of the frequent queries I receive from students, parents and my network is whether this is the end of classroom-based learning. This, even though all of them have lent support to in-classroom learning over remote education. After all, how can a model of teaching practiced over millennia become obsolete all of a sudden?

Personally, I am a strong proponent of classroom-based learning. But the unanticipated events that transpired earlier in the year, will ensure readiness on part of educational institutions for a smoother transition to eLearning as an emergency measure. In fact, EDHEC Business School was delivering online courses to all its students inside two weeks of the lockdown. As for the current intake (Sept) studies have commenced on schedule with the school implementing a hybrid approach (mix of online and in-classroom learning). Surprisingly, all students were eager to reach campuses on time. So, why is classroom-based learning appreciated more?

Social Skills: Man as a social animal must be taught the power of collaboration from early on in his life. In fact, the concerns of new-age parents aren’t whether their child scores a high rank but would s/he accepts, survive and succeed in the social setting. Classroom learning develops self-awareness among students, initiating them onto the path of lifelong learning. They become keen observers of all that unravels around them. Skills like discipline, establishing rapport with people, peer-to-peer learning, making friends, etc. help students shed their inhibitions and develop strong emotional bonds.

Critical thinking and other life skills: Classroom learning helps teachers and students engage in live discussions as part of everyday learning. Building social and emotional quotients among students is very critical. Presenting one’s ideas confidently, improving listening and communication skills, developing one’s morals, working in teams, becoming culturally aware are some of the key takeaways of classroom learning. Such skills help in inculcating emotional maturity among students.

Teacher as a guide: Cultivating discipline within students remains the main challenge for teachers. Their presence inside a classroom acts as a deterrent towards mischief-making, cuts out distractions and keeps students attentive during classes. A rich-interaction between teachers and pupils peak interest levels of students within particular subjects. In a classroom setting, the teacher can interpret student responses and make them conscientious. They are able to give equal attention to students in the class. In a way, classroom teaching provides real-time feedback and opportunities of course-correction for teachers. Thus making their interactions more fruitful.

Practice: Laboratories and other knowledge centers are part of the academic curriculum for students on campus. These centers help students gain firsthand experiences and develop the curiosity to learn by experimentation. Today, even though Virtual Reality has made ample progress, there still remains a huge difference between learning to swim by entering into shallow waters v/s taking a 10-day online swimming course.

Supplementing the above discussion, one cannot deny the evolution of classroom learning in the past few decades. The growing implementation of learning technologies within daily courses has offered the best of both worlds to the student population. As we move ahead, the world will witness a greater adoption of hybrid methodologies for studies. Edtech companies are competing extensively to innovate new ways for virtual delivery of coursework.

The education industry is poised to follow an incremental model of switching over to better technologies as years go by. But the fundamental way of learning shall remain intact as long as mankind doesn’t change the fundamentals of existing, as has been evident thanks to the pandemic.