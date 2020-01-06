Why issues regarding regulation of services trade will come under spotlight

When trade negotiations led to the establishment of the WTO in 1995, one element of the structure established was the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS). However, at that particular point, there was limited interest by countries on establishing an architecture for regulating services trade. This lack of interest manifested itself in the use of the ‘positive list’ approach as compared to the ‘negative list’ approach used for commodity trade. However, after almost three decades of trade negotiations, it is clear that the architecture for regulating restrictions on commodity trade and disputes is now more or less complete. It is time to move to other issues.

In the last decade, services trade has grown faster than commodity trade and if one includes the services component of commodity production, it is clear that trade negotiations that ignore services trade negotiations may be meaningless. Hence, it is natural that issues regarding the regulation of services trade will now come to the forefront.

There are indications that the issue of trade in services is now gaining importance. For example, there is the plurilateral agreement on services (TISA) where a large number of countries are negotiating principles governing services trade. Detailed quantification of the restrictiveness of services trade, however, requires classification of services trade on the same lines as the decades-old system of international data on commodity trade. Here the databases of the OECD and WTO are now available where detailed classifications of services can be found with some degree of international standardisation. More recently, a release of the TISMOS database allows one to relate trade data (though imperfectly) on the basis of the four MODES established under GATS. Finally, one sees elements of a services trade agreement entering into recent Regional Trading Arrangements (RTAs) like the Indo-Japan and Indo-South Korea CEPA, Indo-Singapore CECA, the TPP, RCEP etc. However, it is interesting to note that serious forward movement on regulating services trade is still in infancy for a number of reasons.

For one, commodity trade restrictiveness is easy to identify on the basis of broader restrictions like tariff and non-tariff barriers. However, the nature of services trade is such that restrictiveness is based on internal regulatory policies that are not easy to harmonise at a global level. In addition, countries loathe to come up with an internal legislative commitment when this involves sub-national authorities, especially in large countries. In addition, even when the nature of services is harmonised at a multilateral level, the question remains on how to quantify the restrictiveness on services trade.

Liberalisation of services in trade

Work on this quantification has begun in a number of fora. In the 1990s, the Australian Productivity Commission started a fledgling system of quantification of restrictiveness of services trade. Other fragmentary systems also came into being around 2000. The first detailed quantification was attempted by the World Bank in establishing a Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI) from around 2008. Using a fairly exhaustive database of internal and external regulatory measures requiring liberalisation of services, an index was developed for a number of developing and developed countries. This was followed by the OECD in a somewhat similar system. Both the World Bank and OECD methodologies rely on calculations of a theoretical index applied to perception-based surveys which provided quantification by the scoring of regulatory policies. The two indices laid indicate policy areas where restrictiveness could be graded from high to low and indicated policy areas where countries could get some handle on where to start with the domestic liberalisation of services in trade. These policy areas were very exhaustive and ranged from restrictions on the entry of foreign services producers to domestic discretionary regulatory measures.

Drawbacks

While the above efforts were laudable, they suffered from two drawbacks. For one, piecemeal liberalisation of policy areas and regulatory measures could not be attempted as it is not possible to theoretically insulate liberalisation in one policy area from other policy areas. In other words, while liberalising regulatory measures in one sector, one may find some other sectors impacted unfavourably. In particular, sequential liberalisation of sectoral trade was not possible. This is a worry that developing countries, in particular, must have some flexibility in prioritising policy areas/sectors for reform. Hence, the STRI did not provide a practical guide to policy changes. At the same time, the index requires a detailed perception-based classification of services restrictions which could have an in-built bias. In 2019, based on a grant from the Ministry of Commerce, the IIFT brought out an alternative STRI (ASTRI) which eliminated most of the theoretical shortcomings of the OECD/World Bank Index. It is worth noting that the application of the ASTRI to the OECD database indicates that for many countries, including India, the prioritisation of policies/sectors for liberalisation tends to change. In some cases, this restrictiveness ranking of sectors/ policy areas changes quite dramatically. A limited pilot work on an alternative method of generating survey data indicated that even the choice of the type of survey conducted alters rankings considerably.

It is important that more such work involving indices and data generation needs to be done. It is also now clear that negotiations on trade in services will probably be an integral part of RTAs in the future. This implies that some information on such quantified indices could play a crucial role in services trade negotiations.

While the distinction between the commodity/merchandise trade and service was reasonable in the 1950s and 60s, technological changes and a decline in international communication cost has led to a dramatic splintering of the process of production of any commodity. As a consequence of this splintering, different processes involved in the production of a commodity could be undertaken in different countries. The “servicification” of production now implies that it may be difficult to separate the use of physical and service inputs that go into the production of any commodity. What this implies is that it may not be sensible to separate commodity trade negotiations from negotiations on trade in services.

The bottom line? More such efforts at quantifications of services in trade will need to be undertaken if global trade negotiations progress either at the multilateral or at the plurilateral level.