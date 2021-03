Sustainability is no longer about doing less harm. It's about doing more good— Jochen Zeitz

There is no denying that water is a precious, irreplaceable resource that makes our planet unique and more importantly helps support life. While over 70 percent of the earth is made up of water, only three percent is fresh water and most of it is not really usable as it is locked in ice and glaciers. While water is central to human survival and socio-economic development, it is key to note that water is a finite resource and renewal only if managed well. Water consumption which is increasing at an alarming rate has led to a faster rate of depletion of sources and this far exceeds the rate of natural recharge as a result of which it is predicted that close to two-thirds of the population will experience water-stressed conditions by 2025. If the present rate of groundwater withdrawal continues over the next few decades, the risk of removing water from our aquifers remains very high and a likely occurrence.

No water, no life

Water is an elixir for the sustenance of life on the planet and human beings require clean water for all their basic needs. However, phenomena such as global warming, population growth, a massive increase in the use of water for agriculture and manufacturing and increased pollution have put a massive strain on current and future water supplies. Hence, the demand for clean water is rising dramatically around the world. By 2050, there is expected to be an increase of 80 percent in water demand in cities. The global water market is estimated to be around $400 billion annually, trailing only electricity and oil in market size. In light of this situation, the importance of water conservation and water sustainability can hardly be over-emphasised.

Water sustainability

To simply put it, water sustainability refers to the effective and holistic management of water resources such that the present needs for the resource is met without compromising on its availability in the future. It refers to the ability of a nation to be water sufficient such that there is ample supply for all its domestic, agricultural, industrial and municipal needs. Needless to say, water sustainability is of paramount importance as its implementation today will keep the future generation in good stead. Conserving water and using it judiciously so that it is available for our children and grandchildren begins with effective water management today.

Conserving water for sustainable living

Water conservation is a collective responsibility and simple efforts that can be practised at home can go a long way in achieving the same. From turning off your faucets while shaving and brushing to pre-soaking the dishes to enable faster cleaning while washing, there are several methods by which you can reduce your individual water consumption. Always ensure that leaking taps are fixed at the earliest, use bathtubs with discretion and operate your dishwasher and washing machine only when full. Using a bucket to water your plants rather than a hosepipe, adopting drip irrigation and using recycled water for washing and cleaning are yet other means for conserving water. Buildings and Industries must use ETP and STP systems to reuse wastewater. The Government also is pursuing this as mandatory. So citizens must also understand that we have only one planet and preserve it.

Technology a key driver in water sustainability

While technology is not the be-all-end-all of sustainability, it is a powerful tool that can be used to facilitate water conservation and protection. Technological advancements like leak identification systems, smart controllers, intelligent irrigation, wastewater processing and seawater desalination are just some of the innovative technologies that can help reduce the consumption, reuse and recycle water.

Technology is expected to be one of the key enablers that will facilitate the improvement of water quality, water quantity and energy monitoring in a big way. It can help promote water protection, efficiency, and conservation thereby reducing withdrawals from freshwater sources, saving more water for future use while reducing operating costs.

Waste water management

The demand for clean water using less energy by leveraging technology has seen a consistent upsurge. Technologies that help improve pump design and overall efficiency such that there is reduced utilisation of energy and water consumption are also in high demand. Hence, the development of sustainable water solutions such as solar and waste water pumping systems is indeed the need of the hour. All this has led to an increase in larger pumping solutions utilising submersible pumps and renewable solar pumps. In fact, the waste water pump market is estimated to be around $10 billion and the elevated demand is expected to be a huge driver for the industry.

Converting wastewater into an alternative water source that is usable is recognized as a promising solution as most places are witnessing a sharp decline in the level of water in the available sources. Wastewater can be effectively treated to meet a wide variety of needs like irrigation, industrial needs, groundwater recharge, domestic use and the like.

All in all, water sustainability requires an integrated, holistic approach and needs to balance the three pillars of sustainability: economic, social and environmental.