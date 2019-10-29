Why India’s SEZs are staring at a hazy future

Let’s face it. If there’s one beacon of light in India’s realty sector, it’s the commercial and office segment. Commercial leasing was up 30 percent from a year ago in the January to September 2019 period, touching 47 million square feet in this nine-month period, almost equalling the entire year absorption of 2018, according to CBRE. A big role in this robust activity has been played by technology businesses leasing out space in India’s IT and IT-enabled SEZs.

Consider this, at the end of March 2019, the investments in SEZs stood at over Rs 5 lakh crore and exports stood at over Rs 7 lakh crore, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha. SEZs have also attracted a big chunk of foreign direct investment (FDI), especially for development of land parcels of 500 acres or more. Their multiplier effect on jobs, infrastructure, innovations in workspaces and production efficiencies has been remarkable. The occupiers of these IT SEZs are some of the global biggies and fortune 500 companies like Accenture, IBM, Amazon and Fidelity, to name a few.

Today this very segment is staring at a hazy future, with no certainty on whether the sunset clause will set in by March 2020. In the 2016-17 Union Budget, the government did extend the clause and the fiscal benefits. With every economic growth marker now pointing to a slowdown and real estate grappling even more so, it makes for a compelling argument not to tinker with the status quo on SEZs.

Several pain points

IT-enabled SEZ, Candor Techspace, we’ve deep-dived into the pain points and come up with some recommended strategies, keeping in mind the deadline of March 2020.

Being operational before the sunset clause means that companies operating in SEZs urgently need to generate export invoices prior to March 2020. This means, they must start operations no later than mid-March, for which it is imperative to begin fit-outs by early January 2020. It takes around 2.5 months to carry out this work.

To achieve all of this, the units must get approval from the Unit Approval Committee by the end of 2019 calendar year. Essentially, companies don’t have more than 2-3 months from now, to negotiate and finally close the leasing deal. It’s also important that new occupiers looking for direct tax benefits commit only to projects that are ready or complete, to avoid any last-minute delays in starting operations.

Decoding how the fiscal benefits will play out post March 2020 should also be a big consideration. There are two sets of myths which need to be debunked here. One, that the sunset clause will strip away tax benefits from all existing companies operating out of SEZs. Two, the units that are planning to grow in the existing SEZ ecosystem will not be given tax exemptions on their growth-linked profits. Both are not true. If the unit expansion, however big or small, is undertaken prior to March 2020, all the tax benefits remain intact, even after the sunset clause sets in.

It’s also not a correct understanding that domestic clients cannot be serviced from SEZs. Companies should know that they can provide services to all domestic clients, as per the SEZ laws and the RBI rules. According to the guidelines, all companies that bill their customers in US dollars, equivalent to contracted Indian rupee amounts and bear the intra-day foreign exchange loss/gain, if any, will be allowed 100 percent tax exemption on domestic businesses.

Yet another misconception is that non-Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) units are not permitted to relocate to SEZs and cannot claim tax benefits. Again, this is not the right understanding. As long as 50 percent of the manpower is relocated to the SEZ unit, from a non-SEZ-located business over a five-year period, the benefits stay. Effectively this means, if a company has plans to double its technical strength in five years, it should consider relocating its existing unit to an SEZ, before March 2020. Twenty percent of the capital goods can also be transferred from a non SEZ, to an SEZ unit. Since IT companies are not particularly capital equipment heavy, this plays out in their favour.

Finally, even if the sunset clause does set in, the clause will only be applicable for direct tax exemptions. Indirect taxes will continue to remain exempted. SEZs are zero-rated GST enclaves, which means that all input and output services that a company provides under the SEZ umbrella, will remain GST-free.

A pillar of growth

While clarity on the above matters is critical for companies evaluating business location and expansion plans, there’s no denying that IT and IT-enabled SEZs have played an important role in the country’s economic growth. India is currently home to 232 SEZs, of which 207 are meant for IT and IT-enabled services.

The sector is one of the largest contributors to the national economy, accounting for 7.9 percent of the total GDP. It has generated around 4 million jobs since its inception in the early 2000s and has been a worthy contributor to the government’s progressive initiatives such as Skill India, Make in India and Digital India. A high-powered committee set up by the commerce and industry ministry under Baba Kalyani, Bharat Forge chairman, has recommended measures to make SEZs attractive not only to the IT sector, but also to medical tourism and financial services.

Today, a single window clearance, ease of doing business, uninterrupted power and water supply have all gone into making SEZs, one of the most attractive investment destinations for FDI inflows. These investments have spurred some of the best-in-class office infrastructure, amenities, sustainable business practices and continuous innovations to service the marque global clients who occupy IT SEZs. For all stakeholders, an early clarity from the government on the sunset clause will go a long way in restoring business investment and expansion confidence. Something that India needs quite desperately right now.