#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Views

Why I am not pleased that Ravish Kumar has won the Magsaysay award 

Updated : August 02, 2019 04:56 PM IST

The harsh truth ought to be recognised and questions raised as to why is it that a media professional is recognised and rewarded for doing what is expected of her/him.
By choosing an Indian journalist for this award, the jury seemed to pass a comment on the state of our media.
Why I am not pleased that Ravish Kumar has won the Magsaysay award 
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Marico expects its new food business to generate Rs 3-4 crore revenue per month by the end of FY20

Marico expects its new food business to generate Rs 3-4 crore revenue per month by the end of FY20

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by auto, IT stocks; Bharti Airtel surges 7%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by auto, IT stocks; Bharti Airtel surges 7%

Hyundai slashes Kona electric price by Rs 1.58 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh post GST cut

Hyundai slashes Kona electric price by Rs 1.58 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh post GST cut

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV