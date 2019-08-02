Why I am not pleased that Ravish Kumar has won the Magsaysay award 

A lot of celebration is on, more so in the social media, with Ravish Kumar winning the Ramon Magsaysay award. Well. All winners are expected to be celebrated and Ravish cannot be denied of it. I, however, will hope for a day when none among us win this prize or any of the kinds for journalism. In that sense I am not happy with Ravish winning the prize this year; and this notwithstanding that I hold Ravish an outstanding journalist in our times.

Lest it is mistaken, as is bound to be, let me explain why I am not happy today. The reasons begin with the fact that this award is in recognition meant for harnessing journalism to give voice to the voiceless and showing unfaltering commitment to a professional, ethical journalism of the highest standards.’ I must presume Ravish won the award hands down and did not have to compete with many others and hence I am not happy with the award.

In a small but encapsulating book titled ‘What is History’, being the text of a series of six lectures he delivered at the University of Cambridge in 1961, EH Carr argues that a historian is not to be rewarded for painstaking work chaffing facts from fiction in his work. Carr’s analogy is that a carpenter is not rewarded for having chosen timber of the right kind for making the furniture he was engaged to.

So, why is it that a journalist is chosen for an award for having shown unfaltering commitment to professional, ethical journalism of the highest standards? In other words, Ravish was only doing what is expected of him as a journalist as much as a teacher is expected to impart lessons and inculcate critical thinking among her/his students rather than reducing her/his class to a bunch of robots that are insensitive and self-centred.

The point is Ravish was chosen for the award and without doubts because he stood out among his peers. In other words, he turned out to be unlike his peers. And until the jury that decided the award this year for the Ramon Magsaysay foundation corrects me I should be allowed to assume that Ravish did not have many contenders; or I should even stick my neck out that he won the race where he was the only runner!

By choosing an Indian journalist for this award, the jury seemed to pass a comment on the state of our media. That it is necessary, in times as it is now, to reward a journalist for doing his job. As much as it is to felicitate a judge for being good and for having dispensed justice without fear and favour. It is as much as rewarding a carpenter for choosing the right wood or a historian for checking the facts and chaffing facts from fiction.

If this is logic and it makes sense, I must presume that the jury for the Magsaysay Award this year have conveyed a certain opinion, without being seen as doing that, of the state of our media in our times, which is certainly that must make those in the profession and those who care for the ethics of the profession to sit up and introspect. The harsh truth ought to be recognised and questions raised as to why is it that a media professional is recognised and rewarded for doing what is expected of her/him: To speak truth to power, an expression coined by the Quakers in the 1950s and held as the essence of the press by Justice Hugo Black in the case involving the Washington Post and the US Authority over publishing papers regarding the Vietnam was held classified by the administration.

It makes sense, here, to recall Swaminathan Sadanand, freedom fighter-turned-journalist of eminence and founder of the Free Press Journal who upheld this right to speak truth to power even if that meant end of his dream that the Free Press Journal was. Sadanand stands out because he too was a lone fighter in times when many others preferred to enjoy the prize of freedom without considering the price they paid and left Sadanand to fight the battle all alone. Ravish, I suppose, was rewarded for doing his job because there aren’t many who have decided to remain journalists.

It is hence I find it difficult to celebrate Ravish Kumar receiving the Magsaysay award for 2019. Indeed, I consider Gabriel Marquez the greatest of twentieth century’s writers and yet I will hope that we do not have more such people in our times and in the times ahead. I say this because Marquez is great for having told us the solitude of Latin America, it being plundered and looted and its people left to fight the numerous civil wars destroying all that was great about its past. And to hope another Marquez is to implicitly concede such bad times as Marquez tells us about ‘Love in the Times of Cholera’.

In the same breadth, let me express a dream I have. That there will be a time when we will not have an award, such as the Magsaysay, for a journalist in recognition to her/his ethical and professional commitment to standards of journalism. In other words, let us dream of a day when all those in the profession of journalism shall stay committed to the ethical and professional standards; a day when journalists as a rule will speak truth to power and it will not be possible for the Ramon Magsaysay Foundation to single out one among them for the award.

It is hence that I am not celebrating the Magsaysay award for Ravish Kumar.

V Krishna Ananth teaches History at Sikkim University, Gangtok.