  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Sports

Why eSports can be a beneficial all-weather activity

Updated : July 14, 2020 05:26 PM IST

Even during the lockdown, eSports have kept housebound people engaged while generating revenues for the government
In 2019, the online gaming sector contributed about Rs 9.8 million in total indirect taxes.
As per a FICCI and EY report on the country’s Media & Entertainment Sector, online gaming in India registered a rapid 40 percent growth in 2019-2020, generating Rs 65 million in revenues in 2019.
Why eSports can be a beneficial all-weather activity

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion at $24.9 billion valuation from Walmart, other existing investors

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion at $24.9 billion valuation from Walmart, other existing investors

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

Mindtree's travel, hospitality revenues plunge 50%, expects Q2 to be better

WPI inflation falls for third consecutive month, contracts 1.81% in June

WPI inflation falls for third consecutive month, contracts 1.81% in June

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement