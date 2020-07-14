Sports Why eSports can be a beneficial all-weather activity Updated : July 14, 2020 05:26 PM IST Even during the lockdown, eSports have kept housebound people engaged while generating revenues for the government In 2019, the online gaming sector contributed about Rs 9.8 million in total indirect taxes. As per a FICCI and EY report on the country’s Media & Entertainment Sector, online gaming in India registered a rapid 40 percent growth in 2019-2020, generating Rs 65 million in revenues in 2019. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply