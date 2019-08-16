Why CSR rule amendments can put cash stress on some companies

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 enacted by the Parliament has come up with many amendments to various sections of the Companies Act, 2013. One of the amendments is in respect of CSR (Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013). CSR was introduced in India under the principle â€˜comply or explainâ€™, which implies that a company can either incur cost for a CSR project or explain the reason as why it has not been able to spend towards CSR. This article analyses the recent changes, benefits due the change and the challenges faced by some companies.



Unspent amount not related to an ongoing project





Unspent amount relating to an ongoing project



Any amount remaining unspent and pertaining to any ongoing project undertaken by the company in pursuance of its corporate social responsibility policy, shall be transferred by the company within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year to a special account to be opened by the company on that behalf for that financial year in any scheduled bank to be called as â€˜Unspent Corporate Social Responsibility Accountâ€™ and such amount shall be spent by the company in pursuance of its obligations towards the corporate social responsibility policy within a period of three financial years from the date of such transfer, failing which, the company shall transfer the same to a fund specified in Schedule VII, within a period of thirty days from the date of completion of the third financial year.

If a company contravenes the provisions stated in the CSR section, the company shall be punishable with fine which shall not be less than Rs 50,000, but it may extend to Rs 25 lakh and every officer of such company who is in default shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which shall not be less than Rs 50,000, but it may extend to Rs 5 lakh, or both.