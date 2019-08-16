Business
Why CSR rule amendments can put cash stress on some companies
Updated : August 16, 2019 05:01 PM IST
The changes would ensure that companies are serious in their CSR activity and will benefit the society and community at large.
Transfer to separate account would mean that it would be idle funds not available for business purposes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more