Why are publishers skipping the funnel and building flywheels?

What businesses couldn't do in decades happened in a few months - all because the pandemic catalysed it. The media world saw a similar pandemic driven evolution. Problems like - reducing dependency on Google and Facebook became the ultimate priority for media businesses. This is also where the 8000+ products MarTech landscape comes in.

As of 2020, less than 100 of those products identified publishers as their target buyers. Publishers, for the longest time, were both underserved and inefficiently served. Marketing automation platforms have a thing for funnels, and funnels by design assume that 2% of the users can be monetised. What about the remaining 98%? They don't pay, but brands try to squeeze the juice by retargeting them. The focus, however, again shifts to converting 2% of the new users.

The age-old marketing funnel does an abysmal job of explaining what can be monetised and what can't be. The conventional D2C brand's funnel is about monetising 3-5% of all users. Order values hover around Rs.1000. Publishers, on the other end, have approached this monetisation problem from the other end of the spectrum.

The limitation with advertising was - every reader essentially gets the same treatment. This has become better over time. Users in Tier 1 cities get better CPCs than those in a Tier 3 town. With better targeting, segmentation and data enrichment, CPCs improve, but the delta is not life-changing, but it does cover 100%. Some businesses have swung for the fences - with subscription only revenue models, but only when you look at the flywheel many opportunities.

What is Audience Engagement Flywheel

Unlike the marketing funnel, which is based on the brand's goals, the audience engagement flywheel is designed as per the stages of the reader's journey. It helps the publisher understand a reader's affinity with its brand. There are broadly speaking five stages of this audience flywheel -

Anonymous Visitors

Repeat Visitors

Email Subscribers

Loyal Visitors

Paying Customers

The flywheel beautifully depicts how a reader engages with a publisher's content and brand. But, more importantly, how the monetisation options start blowing up as a reader goes through the flywheel motion.

Switching From The Funnel To The Flywheel Opens Up New opportunities.

The audience engagement flywheel has two simple principles. First, as readers' engagement improves, their commitment to the brand also enhances. And with that, newer opportunities for monetisation present themselves. Second, flywheel also helps prioritise sales and marketing above serving the customer base. It is essential to put your customers at the centre of everything you do to see organic growth. The goal of the flywheel is to increase customer loyalty compared to the funnel's purpose. With an increased emphasis on buyer and customer-centric business practices, flywheel helps develop brand advocates for the company to propel its growth.

The lifetime value of the reader

In the battle of valuations, the two most important metrics are - Lifetime value and retention rate. As a reader goes around the flywheel, the lifetime value goes from a few cents per click to $40-$50. Not just that, the monetisation doesn't stop at subscription but continues with better-targeted ads. Advertising to the owned audience is not just through google Adsense and letting ads run on auto-pilot but taking charge of your audience and bringing indirect demand from targeted advertisers who value your audience far more than Google or Facebook

It all boils down to your Retention and Ownership

Marketing in 2022 will be more about retention and not acquisition. The battle for acquiring new users has already been won. The playbook has been defined, and marketers are fine-tuning it daily, but a leaky bucket is the biggest scare in the business. Once the publishers own the audience, they will pull all levers to retain the audience.

-The author Vivek Khandelwal is Co-Founder and COO of iZooto. The views expressed here are personal.