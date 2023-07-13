Angel tax is charged as ‘Income from Other Sources’ in the hands of issuing company when it issues shares at a price that exceeds the ‘fair market value’ of shares issued. Effective April 1, 2023, such issuance to foreign investors will also attract this angel tax. Thus, it will be a game changer for inbound investments in India.

Angel tax, common name for the provisions of Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, could keep foreign investors on the edge. A recent amendment to the said provision will bring within tax ambit all investments received from foreign investors in Indian closely held companies.

Even though this tax provision is already in force from April 1, 2013, that time, it was introduced to curb use of unaccounted money put in closely held companies. This was at a time when shares were issued by a closely held company at a value higher than the fair market value of shares by resident investors, but investments from non-resident investors were not charged to tax.

It has always been a view that the issuance of shares is a capital receipt and shouldn’t be taxed as a revenue income. In spite of this view, the exchequer taxes the capital receipt on the issue of shares where the premium cannot be justified by prescribed valuation methods.

The situation until April 1, 2023 was angel tax applied to a closely held company when investments were received from domestic investors. The valuation norm prescribed to value equity shares were adjusted Net Asset Value method, or Discounted Free Cash Flow method and higher of the two valuations can be opted as fair market value.

Further, companies could also substantiate the value of the shares before the Income Tax Authorities, based on the value of its assets, including intangible assets (such as goodwill, know-how, patents, licences, franchise rights, etc). While the exemption from angel tax was provided to Category I and II AIF’s and Start-ups registered with DPIIT on meeting certain parameters, a large set of Start-Ups were left out due to non-compliance with conditions. Valuations norms too were of limited help as Start-Ups at the early stage typically raise funds on the basis of the uniqueness and potential of the idea and credentials of the founding team rather than projected cash flows.

Domestic investors vs foreign investors

In the new regime, angel tax will also apply to investments received from foreign investors but still, domestic and foreign investments are not proposed to be treated on the same footing. For example, the exemptions and proposed rules for valuation are not the same for domestic and foreign investors.

It is to be noted that every foreign investment will not be charged to angel tax, as certain relaxations are provided, such as:

1. I nvestments received by eligible start-ups from non-resident investors. Until now, it was limited only to investments received from resident investors.

2. Three classes of foreign investors are exempted:

a. Government-related investors including central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and international or multilateral organisations;

b. Banks or entities in the insurance business;

c. Three categories of entities that are residents of specified countries. These categories include SEBI Registered category-I FPIs; Certain categories of Endowment and Pension funds; Broad-based pooled funds with 50 or more investors which are not hedge fund or a fund that employs diverse or complex trading strategies.

The specified countries include Australia, Germany, Japan, Korea, UK, and USA amongst others. Mauritius, Singapore and the Netherlands from where substantial foreign investments are received in India have been excluded. The finance minister of Mauritius has already voiced concern on the exclusion of Mauritius from this list and is keen to get it added.

Foreign investors are also allowed to value shares using Comparable Company Multiple Method; Probability Weighted Expected Return Method; Options Pricing Method, Milestone Analysis Method and Replacement Cost Methods. A new concept of safe harbor provisions permit subscription price of shares within a range of 10 percent of the fair market value.

Concept of price matching

Further, a concept of price matching has been introduced. Where the investment is received from an AIF, the subscription price is considered as the fair market value for the other investors as well. A similar price-matching benefit is proposed for investments received from the exempted class of foreign investors as mentioned earlier. This price-matching benefit will be provided only to the extent of consideration that will be received from these types of investors. An elaborate valuation mechanism has been provided allowing flexibility in choosing a valuation method.

The valuation rules are applicable only for unlisted equity shares. As far as preference shares are concerned, the existing provisions would continue. The current valuation norm considers the price of preference shares to be an amount that it would fetch if sold in the open market on the valuation date as its fair market value.

However, the new law has many challenges, such as:

The safe harbour and price matching benefit are not made available for preference shares which as we all know are the preferred instruments for foreign investors like PE and VC funds. The 10 percent safe harbor may not be sufficient given certain commercial and legal rights which are usually sought by such investors, such as anti-dilution, and adjustment of conversion ratio based any corporate action by investee company. Ideally, this could have a higher limit, say about 20-25 percent.

Investors from popular jurisdictions like the Netherlands, Singapore, Mauritius, and Cyprus are not exempted.

Specific condition of having more than 50 investors for broad-based funds could make it difficult for the feeder funds used for investments in India

There are few other interpretational issues in the language of proposed rules which we hope would get addressed in the final rules.

Since the introduction of the new regime is a major development one can only hope that ambiguities are timely addressed so that the new regime is clearly understood and implemented.

—The authors, Kumarmanglam Vijay and Lalit Kumar, are Partners with J. Sagar Associates and hold the positions as Head of Practice – Direct Tax and Head of Practice - Corporate & M&A respectively. The v iews expressed are personal.