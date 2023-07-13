Angel tax is charged as ‘Income from Other Sources’ in the hands of issuing company when it issues shares at a price that exceeds the ‘fair market value’ of shares issued. Effective April 1, 2023, such issuance to foreign investors will also attract this angel tax. Thus, it will be a game changer for inbound investments in India.

Angel tax, common name for the provisions of Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, could keep foreign investors on the edge. A recent amendment to the said provision will bring within tax ambit all investments received from foreign investors in Indian closely held companies.

Even though this tax provision is already in force from April 1, 2013, that time, it was introduced to curb use of unaccounted money put in closely held companies. This was at a time when shares were issued by a closely held company at a value higher than the fair market value of shares by resident investors, but investments from non-resident investors were not charged to tax.