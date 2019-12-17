#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Finance

When capitalism and philanthropy join hands: Why impact investment matters for India

Updated : December 17, 2019 04:17 PM IST

Investors can now structure products that cater to both returns and impact in short term.
Long-term private debt funding constitutes an obvious and dominant share of these financings.
When capitalism and philanthropy join hands: Why impact investment matters for India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Govt intensifies tax collection efforts, targets Rs 1.1 lakh in GST every month until March

Govt intensifies tax collection efforts, targets Rs 1.1 lakh in GST every month until March

GST Council meet preview: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meet preview: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

Union Budget 2020: Stock market to remain open on February 1, 2020

Union Budget 2020: Stock market to remain open on February 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV