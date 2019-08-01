What’s so funny? Laughter is no laughing matter, says Eagleton in his new book 'Humour'

Last month, Mad magazine announced that it was closing down. For more than six decades, its irreverent take on political and cultural affairs was hugely influential. Many fondly recall Don Martin’s outlandish cartoons, Antonio Prohias’s Spy vs Spy strips, Sergio Aragones’s marginals, Al Jaffee’s snappy answers to stupid questions, the back-cover fold-ins and, of course, the celebrated movie parodies. A pity that it gave way to the Internet age of online satirists who owe a lot to the magazine’s so-called “usual gang of idiots”.

The ability to look on the lighter side is one of the human race’s better ideas. Versions of this have been present for aeons. There are recorded jokes and graffiti from Ancient Egypt and Greece, as well as theories of puns in classical Sanskrit literature. A recent reminder is the 2,000-year-old iron stylus that emerged during excavations in the City of London. It bears a tongue-in-cheek Latin inscription that, according to the Guardian, roughly approximates to “I went to Rome and all I got you was this lousy pen.”

What, though, is humour, and why do we find it funny? Researchers are still scratching their heads to come up with a definitive answer. Some of their competing hypotheses bring to mind the US Supreme Court judge who, during an obscenity trial, once said that he couldn’t define pornography, “but I know it when I see it”.

The perplexity is only natural. Humour is a broad church, encompassing the verbal and the corporeal. Consider the innocent joke and the barbed witticism; the unexpected image and the clever play on words; the physical gag and the comic facial expression; the good-natured Wodehousian banter and the savage Swiftean satire. Reactions to humour, too, are wide-ranging. One can smile at it, tip one’s hat to it, guffaw loudly at it, or, as stand-up comics know only too well, simply boo.

This protean subject is what eminent literary theorist Terry Eagleton turns to in his new book, Humour. A light-hearted, quip-a-page work, it’s not. Eagleton approaches his task with the utmost seriousness, perhaps too much of it, even though Humour is leavened by many amusing examples. Laughter, he informs us, is no laughing matter.

Eagleton pithily, if academically, delves into theories of humour from the oldest to the latest. One of the earliest, which has been traced back to Plato, states that people laugh at earlier versions of themselves and the misfortunes of others because of a sense of superiority. Then, there’s the popular Freudian explanation, which holds that laughter releases pent-up “nervous energy” due to suppressing culturally unacceptable emotions relating to sex and scatology. (Which would certainly explain the preponderance of jokes on those subjects.)

Another explanation lies in incongruity which, according to Eagleton, “remains the most plausible account of why we laugh”. Here, the juxtaposition of incompatible concepts and the breaking of regular patterns are what amuse us. Violations of the norm are a part of such incongruity, enabling us to cock a snook at authority.

In an evolutionary sense, another function of humour is to enable social connectedness. Laughter has the power to bond groups and to confer exclusivity. “For authors like Sterne and Dickens,” writes Eagleton, “humour is among other things a way of keeping a harsh world at arm’s length, as well as celebrating comradeship and delighting in the curious and exotic.”

Humour is also a missile distrusted by many. This isn’t merely fear of frivolity; it can be “a terror of the prospect of a loss of control, not least on a collective scale.” Plato and Cicero were among the many who were suspicious of humour, and Eagleton also mentions Shelley, who once improbably remarked that “there could be no complete regeneration of humankind until laughter is put down.”

Such mockery has long been used to ridicule those in power – one thinks especially of the work of Egyptian novelist Albert Cossery -- but this is a two-edged sword. Eagleton aptly quotes Harold Nicolson: “A sense of humour cannot prosper either in a totalitarian or classless society or in a society in process of revolution.”

In the main, Eagleton doesn’t dwell too much on cultural and national differences. The ironic British sense of humour has gained a new lease of life internationally with movies and TV shows, to take just one example, and there’s also the much-discussed Jewish and Irish takes on humour. One of the wittiest bon mots in Eagleton’s book is that of Dublin wit Seán Mac Réamoinn who once commented that he felt rather like the Irish census: broken down by age, sex and religion. As Saul Bellow remarked: “Oppressed people tend to be witty.”

Eagleton spends much time on the carnivalesque, particularly as outlined by Russian theorist Mikhail Bakhtin, involving festivities, rituals and other public scenes. Expanding it to its broadest sense, Eagleton writes that with this comic mode, “a free, frank idiom of the streets and marketplaces is unleashed, diminishing the distance between individuals and liberating them from the requirements of decency and etiquette.” Perhaps that’s why the state has always been keen to identify with and control such spectacles.

Be it a riotous carnival or a passing quip, the ability to gain perspective is among humour’s more compelling offerings. Given the immediacy of climate change as well as competing forms of nationalism, this could well be of great importance in years to come. As they used to say in Eastern Europe, the situation is desperate, but not serious.