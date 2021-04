The email by Param Bir Singh, former Police Commissioner Mumbai has sent shock waves. It has been alleged in the email that Anil Deshmukh, State Home Minister had asked Sachin Vaze (who was subsequently suspended) to collect Rs 100 crore every month for him.

Param Bir Sigh alleged that the state Home Minister had called Sachin Vaze to his official residence “several times” over the past few months and “repeatedly instructed” him to assist in the collection of funds for him. As per the allegations of Param Bir Singh, this amount was to be collected from bars, restaurants and other sources. There were other allegations as well.

Anil Deshmukh has denied these allegations and has stated that he would be filing a defamation case against Param Bir Singh.

An independent investigation will perhaps reveal the truth. Perhaps the truth will never be revealed. Whatever be the case, it may not be appropriate to comment on the issue until the facts are revealed.

However, informal interactions with some of the retired Police Officers of Maharashtra cadre did reveal that there have been stories about politicians using police officers for “fund” collection.

Having worked in the state of Uttar Pradesh, more notorious than it actually is for corruption, I was witness to one such incident that gets narrated in a chapter “Case of a Briefcase” my recently released book, “Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant”.

This was 1995 and I was on duty as a day officer and as per the protocol, I reached the residence of Mayawati, the Chief Minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh (UP) early in the morning. I was informed that she was having breakfast, so I sat in the drawing-room waiting for her arrival. As I was waiting, in walked one of the Collectors of a western district of UP. He had a briefcase in his hand.

His gait as he entered was confident. However, the moment he saw me his gaze and his gait, both faltered. A sheepish look emerged on his face. I couldn’t immediately fathom the reason for the abrupt change in his demeanour. Very surprisingly, he didn’t even stop but simply walked past me straight into the room where the CM was having her breakfast. To be honest, having known the officer for the past few years, I had expected him to stop by and exchange a few pleasantries before proceeding.

There wasn’t much for me to do; so, I sat in the room reading the newspaper. After a while, the officer came out but he didn’t have the briefcase in his hand. I had no proof of what transpired inside but the absence of the briefcase made me suspicious.

As I knew the officer personally, I confronted him and inquired about the briefcase he had brought with him, “It appears that you have left behind the briefcase by mistake.” His response and demeanour gave it away. He nervously and haltingly responded, “No, no! It was for the Chief Minister.” “Briefcase for the Chief Minister? You got it all the way from the District?” I enquired.

He smiled nervously but didn’t respond verbally. I knew the answer. The briefcase obviously did not contain files. Files were not carried to the CM in briefcases. In any case, which file would a Collector bring to the CM in a briefcase? The cat was out of the bag.

I was livid. Here was a young Collector demonstrating to a greenhorn Chief Minister that officers could deliver such ‘briefcases’. I gave a piece of my mind to this young Collector who was just a year junior to me. I told him bluntly, “You have demonstrated to the CM that she can expect such offerings from officers. What you have done is not merely wrong but a ‘continuous wrong’ as she would expect this from other officers as well.”

He heard me out and did not react at all. Thereafter he left. I was in a daze for a while.

I did not have the mortification of serving in the Secretariat of Mayawati when she became Chief Minister again. And during this period the horrid stories floating around of ‘briefcases’ first turning into ‘suitcases’ and then to ‘trunks’ grew in intensity, manifold. All this wouldn’t have happened without the collusion of “willing” civil servants.

I am convinced after 38 years in the civil service and having held extremely sensitive assignments like Coal Secretary, Government of India that no one can corrupt a civil servant until and unless he wants to get corrupted.

In fact, each civil servant develops their reputation over a period of time. Even the most corrupt politicians will think twice before even approaching an honest officer for any “out-of-turn” favour. There can never be a justification for the misdeeds of politicians. They are what they are. No civil servant can do much about it.

However, a civil servant can do a lot for himself. He can evolve as an officer to be reckoned with. If he can’t stop a politician from being corrupt, he need not collude with him in either “helping” him collect funds or being a partner-beneficiary in that “loot”.

Mr Julio Ribierro was also once the Police Commissioner of Mumbai. I can’t visualize him responding to a situation as Param Bir Sigh did. He would have put his foot down at the beginning itself and not waited for his transfer before “spilling the beans”.

The key question, without delving on the merits of what happened in Mumbai, is why didn’t Param Bir Singh “push” the case sufficiently when he got to know about the Anil Dehmukh’s misdemeanours? Why did he then not proceed on leave when he got to know that the State Home Minister was seeking “fund” collection from one of his subordinates? Only Param Bir can answer these questions. Timing is of essence in all such cases, more so to lend credibility to your action.

Param Bir Sigh now says that he brought it to the notice of the Dy Chief Minister. He may have but he should have done something more. Did he inform the bureaucratic hierarchy? And, if he found that no one responding to his pleas, why didn’t he proceed on leave?

Civil Servants can’t afford to have the cake and eat it too. Each one of us has to take a call. A price has to be paid either way. The choice is ours. We will suffer the consequence of what we do or don’t. What the politician does is his call. We can’t, in any case, do anything about what he chooses to do.

—Anil Swarup is former Secretary, Government of India and author of the book 'Not Just A Civil Servant'. The views expressed are personal