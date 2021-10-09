What I look for in a candidate: ABSL AMC CEO shares his thoughts

Right hiring is one of the most important requirements for a business to excel and grow. While looking at employing candidates for different roles in the firm, I pay attention to other qualitative aspects of individuals through conversation in addition to the usual educational qualifications and work experience.

Foremost is to assess the attitude of candidates which is a key to understand him/her nature. Basically, I try to assess this quality during the conversation what he or she feels about their own upbringing, family, place of birth or schools they studied in et al. The discussion helps to assess whether the individual is a team player or a solo player.

Second, is to assess the individual’s short- and long-term aspirations. Most come with preconceived notions about their jobs and with an aim to achieve aspirations in a very short-term span. While having aspirations is good, most candidates either have too unrealistic or they aim to reach there in a very short period. Then the probability of a candidate not being able to pursue their vision in the same organisation is high. They may look for a job elsewhere after initial some years of experience.

Also Read:

A third quality I search for is passion about what one does. How much of the aspiration of an individual is backed by an equally high level of passion? Very often I have come across individuals who don’t want to give full commitment to work. A lot of them also talk about doing social service but struggle to balance social and work life. Sometimes if a working individual’s attention is too much towards social services, he/she may not show full commitment towards work. Hence, individuals do need to make a choice to get this more balanced rather than have a one-sided approach.

Another trait I look for in a candidate is the ability to express their confidence with a high degree of hope and optimism. The level of optimism in an employee is relevant as it can most often make things work in favour of him/her or the business itself. Also, high optimism comes along with high energy, which in, turn creates the right work environment. High optimism in an individual can also help the team as well if the right message spreads across. Moreover, it also brings some element of entrepreneurial quality and further benefits the organisation.

--A Balasubramanian is the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd