View: What happens when a super-smart CEO goes off balance?

I just finished reading a fascinating book, The Cult of We: WeWork and the Great Start-Up Delusion, by Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell, which captures the fast growth and even faster implosion of WeWork and its founder, Adam Neumann. Even with the advantage of hindsight, I find it difficult to comprehend how smart and experienced people could not foresee the imminent disaster.

How does one handle the cult of a super-smart, visionary leader who is supposed to deliver? What to do when the vision becomes myopic? Who will shout that the emperor has no clothes before the train wreck? And remember, all this happened in Silicon Valley, US, where due diligence and corporate governance is the norm.

Here are my takeaways from the book:

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is universal and cuts across all categories of investors. So the next time, the so called pundits talk on business channels about retail investors driving up stock markets because of FOMO, ignore them. FOMO is omnipresent because it is linked to greed, which is the most basic of human emotions. If the high priests of investing like T Rowe Price and Fidelity start investing in startups, your respect for Warren Buffett rises. Warren Buffett is the only investor I have read about who resisted all temptations to invest in technology stocks when the world was changing in the late 90s in the Internet boom.

Corporate governance is a function of your seat on the table. The board of WeWork ignored all blatant conflicts and empowered one person because he was driving valuations up. All of them had a payout linked to valuations. When the valuation bubble burst, they acted but by then, it was too late. A conflict of interest was overlooked by the board because of the larger-than-life persona of the CEO. Imagine! The CEO was buying office property in personal name and renting to WeWork. None raised a red flag. Similarly, the purchase of a corporate jet when the company was burning cash got clearance. Neumann walked away a billionaire.

The role of a celebrity CEO in corporate success is known but what happens when the CEO goes off balance? There were hardly any whistles blown when CEOs indulged in inappropriate behaviour. To be fair to Neumann, he was brazen. He smoked weed, had tequila shots at his workplace and in one instance, threw liquor bottles in office, and broke panes. He even carried a stash of contraband in WeWork’s corporate jet from the US to Israel. No one complained because everybody was in the gravy-train together. This is why in ancient times, the kings had court jesters or high priests to show them the mirror.

The comparison trap affects everyone. The CEO of Regus, one of the world’s largest operators of business centers and office space, is not able to handle the fact that WeWork is valued so richly. Neumann is constantly comparing himself to other wealthy and visionary Silicon Valley CEOs. The big daddy of all banks, JP Morgan, is comparing itself to Goldman Sachs, and wants a piece of the tech action, and so on. And this comparison clouds their overall judgment of propriety.

Is capital an effective moat? The SoftBank school of investing believes in over-capitalising the company so that none dares to compete and gain rapid market share, or dominates the market. Capital inflows compensate for negative operating cash outflows. WeWork collapsed when the SoftBank tap shut. And that happened because Saudi sovereign funds did not subscribe to SoftBank’s Vision Fund. For an entrepreneur, building a business model based on infinite capital inflows is risky.

The laws of the financial world are different from those of the physical world. You can have prolonged periods of time when sanity takes a backseat and excesses happen. We saw the story unfold during the last days of the previous century when the Internet phenomenon hit the world. Boom and busts happen but their timing is unknown. We have been taught that stock market prices are a slave to earnings but this is true over long periods of time. In the short term, anything can happen depending on factors beyond anybody’s control or imagination. What would prick the bubble is known in hindsight. Someone told me years ago: ‘Enjoy the bull market till it lasts and never forget that a bear market is around the corner.’

The book can be summarised with these lines: “The society is easily wooed by a charismatic leader with a grand sounding vision. It’s hard to resist an optimist who promises a lucrative future- a messiah for profits lying just over the next horizon (pg 392).”

If you like such books, read The Smartest Guys in the Room, which recounts the spectacular collapse of Enron, another visionary company.

-- R Venkataraman is Chairman of IIFL Securities