What does the future of BFSI sector hold?

Real-time digital payments across the globe soared by 41 percent, year-on-year in 2020, with the total volume of transactions surpassing 70 billion transactions. Emerging economies such as India, Mexico, Brazil, and Malaysia, previously dominated by cash, were amongst the prominent contributors to this growth. The number of frauds and cyber-attacks also rose exponentially because of people increasingly transacting digitally during the pandemic.

A report revealed that, between February and April 2020, cyber-attacks aimed at the global financial sector surged by an astounding 238 percent. More alarmingly, the depth and magnitude of such threats have also risen. Attack and fraud methods have become more advanced and are now more readily accessible due to enhanced toolkits developed by more experienced threat actors.

BFSI companies are vast storehouses of critical personal and financial data that cybercriminals intend to get their hands on. Experts have cautioned that accelerated digital migration can provide an opportunity to compromise existing and emerging gaps within the banking infrastructure, within its processes, and with end-consumer awareness. Even with this warning, the sector has been caught underprepared to deal with the huge growth in threats and fraud during the pandemic.

Active Intelligence: The Great Equaliser for BFSI companies

Active Intelligence has an impactful role to play in the huge quantities of data BFSI companies gather and process every day. Our vision of Active Intelligence is the ability to leverage real-time information to inform decision-making and trigger downstream events to capitalize on every business moment in rapidly changing market conditions. Leveraging an Active Intelligence-led framework can help BFSI companies embed analytics into their processes that generate automated actions and more appropriate, real-time decision-making.

For example, banks can use Active Intelligence to automate several processes such as underwriting, customer onboarding, branch operations, customer interactions, and customer intelligence. This integration of advanced analytics at a process level constantly evaluates contextual data such as transaction status, stakeholder details, transaction type, payments processing, compliance, documentation, and more to alert abnormal behaviour. This flagged data acts as the trigger for the first level of intervention by the system itself along with compiling in-depth insights for high-level, human-led response to the generated warnings.

HDFC Life is similarly using Active Intelligence to eliminate insurance fraud. It uses an Active Intelligence framework to create a 360-degree understanding of its customers, queries, and policies that allows it to detect suspicious behaviour such as frequent changes in nominees or even a sudden spike of interest in a particular policy from different geographies. Branch managers handling such policies are then notified to intervene. This has helped the company strengthen its fraud assessment for a more secure and seamless claims process.

Another use case of Active Intelligence-based processes for BFSI companies is to improve the depth, quality, and range of insights they generate from data, enabling them to envisage future market trends. Embedded analytics empowered by Active Intelligence, can help them improve their ‘social listening’ capabilities to predict major market developments ahead of the curve, such as ‘stonks’ and ‘Doge to the moon.’

Alternately, it can help them understand specified and unspecified consumer requirements to formulate more personalised products and offerings that may not be available in the market – giving them a first-mover advantage and solidifying their revenues, profitability, and consumer operations.

Change is often confusing but, since the world around us is becoming more digitally-driven with each passing day, BFSI companies need to accept this chaos by adopting Active Intelligence. For it is only with data that they can turn challenges and disruptions in a fast-changing business ecosystem into exciting new opportunities.

The author, Varun Babbar, is Managing Director at Qlik India. The views expressed are personal.