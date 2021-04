Technology is transformative. Yes, this is as cliched as can be. The truth of this assertion is validated by large megatrends that are shaping producer strategies, consumer behaviour, consumption patterns, and how technology embedded as it is in the sinews of society is reshaping life across domains. At a micro-level and in the domain of the specific, technology’s transformative power is reflected in a newsworthy item the decision by Citigroup to close its retail operations in India and other assorted sets of countries.

Why did Citi shut its retail operations in these countries?

One cliched answer is that the regulatory environment, say in India, was not amenable to carrying on the retail functions of the corporate behemoth. And, as a corollary, aggressive practices and strategies adopted by other players led to their increasing market share at the expense of Citi. While this analysis, on the face of it, is not without merit, but the real answer lies elsewhere: it is technology, like in the past, but this time, at an exponential pace and speed, that is reshaping industries, corporate and business strategies and the dynamics that undergirds these. If this is happening in a staid industry such as banking, the consequences and implications are profound. Citi, operating in a very fluid macro and microenvironment appears to have recognized this with acuity. Hence the loading off of its retail assets (that may in the contemporary milieu become liabilities).

Banks’ retail operations were already under threat by , to borrow a term from political science, ‘anti- incumbents’, fashionably known as ‘disruptors’. Disruption of traditional business models, say, in the field of banking, was made possible, largely by technological advances that allowed nimble new entrants to ‘encroach’ on the value chain of ‘incumbents’ and carve out profitable niches for themselves. The contemporary business and commercial landscape is littered with nimble and astute players not merely crafting niches for themselves but also disrupting entire industries, forcing incumbents either to adapt or to be like disruptors themselves. Examples include the now-ubiquitous Facebook, Skype, Monzo, and so on. Central to this Schumpeterian ‘creative destruction’ was and is the technology and nimble business models. An entire gamut and array of venture capitalists, angel investors, fund managers and the incubating environment these created provided the funding stimulus to the ever raging phenomenon of ‘disruption’. (Japan’s Softbank provides an eloquent reminder of how finance capitalism and its changing dynamics accorded an impetus to it all).

In a way and broadly speaking, these paradigmatic developments in the domain of business, finance, and commerce, accrue from the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution which, it must be stressed, is not a fad. To employ a metaphor from Adrian Wooldridge and John Micklethwaite’s book, their metaphorical analogue for it is ‘ Googlezilla’( a neologism that synthesizes Google and the ravaging dinosaur)- a huge tech behemoth that is not only reshaping the state but is fundamentally altering all elements of existence( not in philosophical terms though). That, to repeat, a sober and staid industry such as banking is undergoing a shift speaks eloquently to the power of this shift.

Now returning to the issue of Citi’s offloading its retail operations and exiting from these in a diverse set of countries validates and corroborates the shift alluded to in this essay. But , it also does more: it suggests that retailing – a very important component of the value chain of a firm- is dying. ( The ongoing coronavirus pandemic might actually be retailing’s funeral pyre). If retailing is dying and if this is the bellwether for the future and if innovative and creative disruptors are already making retailing if not a pain but a liability, it then makes no sense to carry with it. It is the confluence of these trends and developments that may be the real reasons for Citi to go ahead with this particular strategic decision. The larger idea may be to focus on its core competence.

But what would ‘core competence’ for a diversified conglomerate like Citi mean in an ear of creative destruction?

I would stick out my neck and state that Citi no longer is a banking and finance conglomerate. It , against the backdrop of stupendous technological change(s) , is now a technology firm( or behemoth). And it is here that its core competence lies. A ‘natural’ corollary of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, this shift will, in consonance with the traditional business and corporate strategies and the theories that undergird these, will be imitated by others in the industry and thereby have profound consequences for the banking industry. It may, in entirety, mutate into a clone of Big Tech.

Is this a salubrious development? Yes and No. Technology’s onward march is irreversible. It cannot and must not be halted. In the words of NY Times’ columnist, Thomas Friedman, in a different permutation and combination, and to paraphrase the noted author, those who resist will be left as ‘ roadkill’. But this does not mean humankind morphs into tech determinists and swallow the onward march of technology lock , stock and barrel. For technology to improve the human condition, it must be divorced (partially) from the obsessive quest for the ‘ rate of return’- an important financial and commercial variable, but only that. In the final analysis, technology must serve humankind’s elevation; it must be the servant not the master. For this to happen, technology must be humanised, and viewed in its proper perspective as a means to progress but not as an end in itself. In the meantime, Citi can offload its assets , and be diligent not only to its shareholders but also stakeholders. To conclude, If I were a business person, I’d be looking at Citi’s retail assets but only as a bargain hunter who would buy these at basement prices.

—Wajahat Qazi is an independent writer on politics, global security and political economy. Views expressed are personal