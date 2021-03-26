First Phase of Bengal polls: Resurrecting tribal bastion a big challenge for Didi Updated : March 26, 2021 06:10 PM IST In the first round of elections, the fight in key constituencies like Purulia, Baghmundi, Kharagpur, Medinipur, Khejuri, Kanthi North, Kanthi South will be interesting to watch. In the first round of the high-pitched battle, 30 out of the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are going to the polls on March 27. Published : March 26, 2021 06:10 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply