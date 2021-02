Authored by Bhavin Turakhia

Over the last few years, India has taken big leaps to become a cash-lite economy. A nation that was formerly dominated by cash transactions has evolved with the dynamic payments’ ecosystem. As consumers and merchants experienced the convenience, safety along other benefits of digital payments and the Indian aspirations to do more surged, the country registered over 21 billion digital transactions in FY20.

Moreover, reassured by the early achievements of the digital economy, the Government set an even more ambitious target of over 46 billion for the current fiscal. In that context, an increase in the potential of cashless payments across the globe and a rise in demand for wearable devices along with contactless payment for secure and safer payment transactions are driving the growth of the global wearable payments market in India.

As the pandemic progressed, the payments industry saw rapid adoption of contactless payments in India. According to a global consumer survey, 79% of participants said they prefer to use contactless payment methods due to safety and sanitary reasons. While contactless payments of all types have seen an increase in adoption, wearable devices are well-suited to become a primary driver of new usage in 2021.

Wearable devices are proven to be up to 10 times faster than traditional payment methods due to the removal of verifying a user’s identity with a PIN or signature during the transaction process. Through near-field communication (NFC) technology, wearable payments link a user’s smart device to a credit, debit, or prepaid card, eliminating the need to touch public surfaces and point of sale (POS) terminals.

NFC technology only activates when there is the minimal distance between a smart device and a payment terminal, ensuring that consumers only pay for their purchase. The transaction time for a chip-enabled card can take up to 45 seconds, but wearable devices can complete a transaction in as little as 10 to 15 seconds.

Throughout the pandemic, consumers have grown accustomed to the style, speed and security of the “tap and go” payment method, creating positive perceptions about cashless transactions. The survey states that 74 percent of participants will continue to use contactless payments once the pandemic subsides, proving that wearable payments are here to stay.

In addition to being functional, smart devices are tech-savvy and trendy in the current age and time. Wearable payments can be utilized through a variation of smart devices, however, the most popular forms take the place of rings, watches and key fobs. Having attractive, desirable devices can be as much a driver of adoption. Evidently, prestige brands such as Apple, Tesla and others can command premium prices over competitors with similar functions but less cache.

As consumers continue to adopt smart wearable devices, the payment method will expand in established markets and ignite interest in new markets. The pandemic may have served as a catalyst for rapid growth in contactless payments through wearable devices. It’s the combination of form and function, however, that will push wearable payments into further growth in 2021 and beyond in India.