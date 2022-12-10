Right to live with dignity is unfortunately still mired in racial and caste-based conflicts. Till these conflicts are resolved and a harmonious ecosystem is designed, a life with dignity and freedom is a hypothetical theory.

As the world observes this year’s Human Rights Day with the theme – ‘Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All’, it is time to take stock of the progress that we have achieved so far in this regard and does it by any chance give us a reason to regret the reality.

Unfortunately, the ground reality is still far away from what the goal is and no dignity, freedom and justice can be ensured unless the fundamental rights and services like at least food and social security, healthcare and education are accessible to all equally.

Certainly, this calls for a system that can deliver affordable and efficient social security, primary healthcare and education at the lowest level of the society.

Healthcare

The Primary Health Centers (PHC) are the ideal platforms for weeding out the health inequities that prevail in our society. But in India, the reality is that there is a huge shortage of resources and manpower in the PHCs, though the country boasts of having one of the largest infrastructure. There were recent media reports on how 24 women in a rural district were made to undergo tubectomy without any anesthesia. This is just one example of the umpteen medical lapses that happen in the rural areas.

The health centers should be armed with better resources, adequate skilled manpower and robust treatment systems.

The private players should step in aggressively to build these primary healthcare management and the government should enable healthy public private partnerships to combine the public infrastructure and the private skillsets to create a robust primary healthcare system.

Education

Right to education is another area where there are many gaps. In India, there is a huge-rural-urban divide in the educational landscape. Even gender discrimination exists in educating a child where a girl in a rural terrain is made to stay at home for doing the household chores. This discrimination is not just about sending a girl child to school, but it is also about the social treatment that she is offered.

Social Justice

Right to live with dignity is unfortunately still mired in racial and caste-based conflicts. Till these conflicts are resolved and a harmonious ecosystem is designed where there is no caste driven communal clash, a life with dignity and freedom is a hypothetical theory. A strong political will is needed to root out these elements from society.

People of all religions, all castes should be able to live cohesively without any fear and prejudice. The right to speech and expression, although defined as a fundamental right, has also been diluted especially on social media. In the political realm, the freedom of speech has been used for wrong reasons, narrow gains and fanning sporadic clashes.

The right for easy and accessible judicial assistance should also be mapped urgently so that all those, who have fiscal problems, are not denied legal help.

All countries should protect human rights in all the fundamental areas like health, education and social justice. We have a long way to go to reach this goal and the priority now is to at least recognise the fact that the space to live a free and dignified life is a fundamental right for all.

— Dr Vanita Srivastava is an independent science and health writer