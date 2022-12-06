With the IBC, we have seen numerous distressed financing trades as these players took comfort that the IBC would get them paid – either with its threat or via insolvency resolution. This is important given that even at our current GDP we need $30-40 billion of private credit, feels Bahram N Vakil and Nilang T Desai.

As I drive across Mumbai this morning for a meeting, I cross the Sea Link. This sea bridge offers an alternative route to traverse the city’s midsection. Its detractors say it doesn’t really reduce traffic, that its infrastructure could have been better, that its entry and exit points can be improved, that it is not being used enough and that changes are needed for it to remain relevant. It occurred to me that the detractors of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) voice similar complaints!

Changes are certainly needed. Before that, a word of encouragement. The IBC was introduced to help change credit culture, to enable the restructuring of companies (in a short timeline) and to free up the flow of credit, productive assets and jobs.

And on each count, in my view, the report card is glowing.

First, by 30 September 2022, more than 23000 IBC applications were resolved before admission . That means tens of thousands of creditors (largely operational) of these 23000 companies have been resolved to their satisfaction . The amount involved is approximately 7.3 lakh crores .

Second, approximately 6000 companies were admitted to insolvency resolution under the IBC by September 2022. Four-times as many cases were withdrawn than admitted. Pre-IBC, there was no effective law to enable restructuring of distressed companies. And the IBC has brought down timelines to a third of what it used to be and plummeted NPA ratios of banks.

This is empirical evidence of the fact that companies will be persuaded to pay up for fear of being admitted into IBC. A clear change in our credit culture .

Third, add to the 7.3 lakh crore amount above, approximately Rs 2.4 lakh crores recovered under resolution plans, you have Rs 10 lakh crore of credit freed or satisfactorily restructured.

A new financial sub-industry has developed under the wing of the IBC – special situations financing . Pre-IBC, special situations capital barely touched Indian shores – for want of a mechanism to force a hard exit if borrower vitals worsened. With the IBC, we have seen numerous distressed financing trades as these players took comfort that the IBC would get them paid – either with its threat or via insolvency resolution. This is important given that even at our current GDP we need USD 30-40 billion of private credit. This in spite of the fact that our credit/GDP ratio is a conservative 56% (largely supplied by our banks).

Now to the changes needed. They are serious and much needed.

Three judgments from the Hon’ble Supreme Court have hobbled the IBC. Vidharba , Rainbow and Resurgence – what I call the dreaded VRR . ‘Vidharba’ has already led to denial of admission of defaulting companies. ‘Rainbow’ (along with NCLAT’s decision in Aircel ), has reordered the priority of payment of Government dues and could be the death knell for resolution of companies with large government dues, especially infrastructure companies. ‘Resurgence’ and related judgements, have left secured minority creditors to the whims of the larger creditors; so new secured lending where the lender does not have a majority in the company’s debt stack, is now perilous.

---The authors, Bahram N Vakil and Nilang T Desai, are Partners at AZB & Partners, and amongst India’s foremost restructuring, infrastructure and project finance attorneys. The views expressed are personal

