By S Murlidharan

The BJP government at the center should persuade other states ruled by it to identify the creamy layer and go to the Supreme Court with a prayer to review its verdict in Indira Sawney case to the extent it interjected the difficult-to-follow socio-cultural factors in identifying the creamy layer.

To the credit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it must be said that he is not the one to fight shy of challenging the status quo---he went ahead with demonetization (which failed at the altar of implementation though), he then rolled out GST which is now beginning to stabilize into a cruise mode and he brought Jammu and Kashmir region at par with the rest of the nation. The 10 percent reservation for EWS (economically weaker section) category now sanctified by the Supreme Court albeit with a split verdict is of a piece with his stellar quality of not being afraid of rocking the boat. He must now make bold to implement the Supreme directive to identify the creamy layer of the OBC reservation beneficiaries so that the hand holding is not made available in perpetuity.

The Mandal Commission Report (1980) recommended reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Central Government jobs and Public Sector Undertakings. In 1991, the V.P. Singh Government implemented the Commission’s recommendation, reserving 27 percent of civil posts and direct recruitment for OBCs. A nine-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court in Indira Sawhney v Union of India upheld reservations for OBCs. However, the Court emphasized that the Government must exclude the ‘creamy layer’ from the benefits of reservations. These were OBC individuals who had attained a certain level of social and economic advancement. The Court deemed these individuals to be ‘as forward as any forward class member’. The Judgment noted that exclusion from reservations on the basis of the creamy layer principle must not hinge on economic criteria alone. However, if the level of economic advancement is so high that it inevitably leads to social advancement, income may be used as a measure of social status. Such a person would belong to the creamy layer. The Court provided examples of those who are socially advanced, such as IAS, IPS, and other officers in the All-India Services. Such persons must be excluded from accessing the benefits of reservations.

Though the judgement was delivered in 1992, in the three decades since then, state governments by and large have pussyfooted on this seminal issue for the fear of rocking their own boats. Even the 15 percent reservation for scheduled castes and 7.5% for scheduled tribes in educational institutions and government jobs should be subjected to filtration and then elimination on the touchstone of creamy layer but a beginning must be made with OBC as directed by the Apex Court. Similarly, the EWS reservation of 10% should not be conferred in eternity. At present, the GOI has defined the Creamy Layer among OBCs as those earning more than Rs.8 lakhs per annum. Thus, the OBC creamy layer does not get any benefit anymore in central government jobs. They are treated the same way the general category is treated.

But the attempt made by the Haryana Government to shut out the benefits of reservations to the sections of backward classes earning above Rs 6 lakh per annum met with the disapproval of the Supreme Court on 24th August 2021 on the ground that the Haryana government was fixated with the economic criteria in identifying the creamy layer whereas it had directed in Indira Sawhney case (supra) that socio and cultural emancipation shall also be considered.

It is respectfully submitted that money is a common denominator in identifying backwardness which is why the central government laid down the Rs 8 lac income per annum criterion for tarring one with the creamy layer tag. Socio-cultural emancipation is too subjective to lend itself to identification and in any case would become a source of fresh litigation whereas economic criterion is quite straightforward to quantify and indisputable. The BJP government at the center should persuade other states ruled by it to identify the creamy layer and go to the Supreme Court with a prayer to review its verdict in Indira Sawney case to the extent it interjected the difficult-to-follow socio-cultural factors in identifying the creamy layer. The Supreme Court on its part may be pleased to direct recalcitrant states like Tamil Nadu that don’t like to rock the OBC vote bank to fall in line.

This could herald the beginning of gradual and calibrated dismantling of the reservation regime for the creamy layer among the backward. The ultimate goal must be classless and casteless society in which merit alone counts. The problem of brain drain is inextricably dovetailed with the issue of reservations. Boys and girls unable to get seats in institutions of higher learning willy-nilly pursue their education abroad and after getting educated stay put abroad to earn. This in part is the explanation for the daunting problem of brain drain. Addressing the creamy layer issue in a way could be addressing the brain drain issue as well in substantial measure though seeking of greener pastures is a human instinct which is difficult to stop.

It won’t be easy for the Modi government as well as the Apex Court with vested interests seeking to perpetuate the status quo.

— S Murlidharan is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.

