While PM Modi is right about balanced budgets, he must make bold to use direct taxes more fully to subsidise the poor in a manner of Robin Hood taxation.

While Gujarat results were predictable, the scale of victory---156 out of 182 assembly seats---is staggering. And it is not just division of votes with AAP playing the spoiler because BJP’s vote share has gone up to 52 percent. It is also not a case of Gujaratis standing by a fellow Gujarati PM. Had it been so, they would have bought into the AAP story of freebies---300 units of power free for every household in particular.

PM Narendra Modi echoed similar sentiments in his victory speech at the BJP headquarters by invoking the half-century old Hindi film song--- aamdani atani karcha rupaiya . AAP hopes to capture the imagination and votes of people with a single formula----freebies. But that is not sustainable. What applies to households the microcosm also applies to the nation and states, the macrocosm.

We must learn to balance our budgets both at the center as well as the states. Let the Modi government bring a constitutional amendment for this purpose. The decades old Fiscal Responsibility Act has hardly worked.

To his credit, Modi has been practicing what he has preached by making subsidies targeted at the poor, be it PM Awaaz Yojana or LPG subsidy. While free primary education is Parliament’s mandate, free electricity is not. Nordic nations give universal free health and education on the back of stiff income tax, which is 40 percent. While PM Modi is right about balanced budgets, he must make bold to use direct taxes more fully to subsidise the poor in a manner of Robin Hood taxation. We abolished wealth tax in 2015 thoughtlessly on the specious ground that the revenue therefrom was outdone by administering the law! The wealth tax law of 1992 as most of us know targeted just six assets, leaving shares and bank deposits severely alone and that was its undoing. There is no reason why we cannot impose a wealth tax of 2 percent on net wealth in excess of Rs 5 crore without exemptions and exceptions. Similarly, estate duty has been in suspended animation since 1985. We must revive it. Many states in the US, takeaway as much as 50 percent of the estate of the deceased making him/her squirm in the grave.

Coming back to politics, there are many straws in the wind. BJP has performed c reditably in both Himachal Pradesh and Delhi though that is not reflected in the results. In Himachal the difference in vote share between BJP and Congress is just 1 percent and in Delhi too the BJP lost by narrow margins. By the way, it should bring the issue of proportional representation in prominent relief. It is strange that the three prominent democracies, India, the USA and the UK have been clinging on to the first past the post system while most of the democracies in the Europe have moved decisively away from it in favour of proportional representation system. Be that as it may.

Modi looms large on both the BJP and the nation. And not undeservedly. Politics and popularity are both about perceptions. Modi is rightly perceived as hard working and of unimpeachable integrity. It cannot be gainsaid that BJP minus Modi is unimaginable in the hustings. That does make him larger than life but not a dictator. He leads by example. In the time between now and the 2024 general elections he must break new grounds on both political and economic fronts. Productivity linked incentive schemes tailored for select industries has shown encouraging results in the cell phone manufacturing sector which must be replicated in the semiconductor sector on which hinges most of the computerisation and digitisation efforts.

— S Murlidharan is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.