Views | The future of the PC: How innovative technologies will enhance work experiences

It would be an understatement to say that PCs have changed the way we work in recent years. The most significant transition that has occurred during this time is that business laptops have become an extension of our personalities, whether for a C-suite executive switching from one call to another or a finance professional using a heavy workstation to analyse massive data sets. The underlying shift is that work PCs are becoming more person-centred rather than simply a laptop that can help you get through your working day.

As we continue to embrace the “work from anywhere” era, the significance of a business PC will rise thereby paving the way for meaningful innovations that will transform the computing landscape. Let’s look at some of the key factors that will drive the growth of this segment:

Innovation in hardware: Due to shifting workforce dynamics, employees will be more mobile than ever, necessitating the use of devices that allow them to work from different locations according to their work schedules and lifestyles. As a result, we will see an influx of thinner and lighter devices that do not sacrifice performance. Consider the example of an employee who wants to unwind by watching a movie; in such a situation, the screen and audio quality are quite important. Similarly, a touchscreen with a 2-in-1 foldability function can improve the experience while taking notes, writing a document, or revising one.

Integration of intelligent solutions: While hardware is important, it is software that will turn the business PC into a well-rounded tool. AI-based solutions will be widely integrated into laptops, personalising the experience by smoothly adapting to user behaviour. More use also means more data storage, resulting in comprehensive security features both above and below the Operating System (OS). One of the trends that excite me is the emergence of intelligent webcams that not only know when to open and close by syncing with video conferencing applications but also allow users to control their privacy at the hardware level for added security.

Connectivity technologies: Technologies like 5G will have a huge impact since they will improve connectivity and speed up data transfer. Additionally, it will upgrade laptops to a new era of mobile computing that gives users the flexibility to connect from almost anywhere. As customer expectations change, the rising trend will finally result in the expansion of the PC market. The Indian Government’s efforts to advance India's digital transformation and connectivity will also propel demand.

Moving towards a greener future: Sustainability is now a crucial element of a successful business, not just a “good to have.” Given the growing problems with waste and resource limitations, we will observe OEMs concentrating more on sustainable PCs. Utilising recyclable and renewable materials will hasten the circular economy while lowering the carbon footprint of products. We will also see more businesses create an ecosystem of recovery services to aid customers in reusing or responsibly recycling products.

Business PCs will no longer be the bulky workhorses of old, but rather sophisticated, stylish PCs that improve both performance and lifestyle. Moreover, firms will constantly look at redesigning their product portfolio to boost hybrid work experiences, as Gen-Z and millennials continue to make up a sizable portion of India's workforce. It will be fascinating to see how some of these trends manifest themselves as we enter a new year.

— The author, Vivekanand Manjeri, is the Brand Director of Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India