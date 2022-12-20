Homeviews news

Views | How is technology transforming music industry in India

Views | How is technology transforming music industry in India

5 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor Dec 20, 2022 10:57:45 PM IST (Published)

Large labels such as Warner Music Group’s 2021 annual report mentioned that the music publishing industry generated $5.9 billion in revenue out of which 17 percent or over $1 billion was due to licensing deals.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

India music industryViews

Next Article

Life skills education non-negotiable for holistic growth