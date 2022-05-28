View: Why India’s young and bright hoteliers are taking the London foodscape by storm

Maintaining its reputation of being the most diverse and exciting food capital in the world, London has always admired and cherished a variety of food cultures from across the globe. Indian food is one of the UK’s great success stories. As per a Spice Business Magazine report, every week, 2.5 million customers eat in one of almost 10,000 restaurants employing 80,000 staff, making the industry worth an estimated £3.6 billion.

Britain’s love affair with Indian food goes back more than two centuries, but in the last few decades, Londoners have undoubtedly admired and cherished the culinary specialties from every nook and corner of the Indian subcontinent.

London’s delight for Indian food has moved beyond curries and kebabs. A new wave of Indian eateries, with a different approach and different food offerings, is getting noticed and gaining momentum. Young and bright Indian hoteliers with fresh ideas dipped in India’s rich legacy of art, culture, and cuisine are determined to add a new charm to London’s eclectic ethnic menu and make Indian hospitality the showstopper on the global stage.

Londoners and foodies from all over the world are enjoying a new voyage of Indian flavours, art, and architecture as these passionate hoteliers are exceptionally curating authentic experiences for the new informed world guests.

In a city like London, elements such as location, food, and ambience are quite important but above all, the uniqueness and innovation of concepts and the determination to craft the most exceptional and authentic experience for the future generation of foodies, travellers and guests are the real game-changer. And here comes the role of these unstoppable hoteliers from India who are setting new trends which speak of old-world charm, nostalgic memories, and a host of authentic experiences celebrating the culinary and travel delight of India.

Both traditionally and culturally, hospitality comes naturally to Indians and these hoteliers and restaurateurs from India are now gearing up to unlock the huge potential of ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’ on the global hospitality landscape.

Some of the best properties owned and run by hoteliers of Indian origin have found a place among UK’s best-rated hotels. Even international culinary experts are of the opinion that the best Indian cuisine is not to be found in the food galis of Delhi, Mumbai, or Kolkata, but in exclusive locations such as Covent Garden, High Holborn, Mayfair, Knightsbridge, Oxford Street and other famous food hotspots of London which are all-year tourist destinations. A new unit in these areas costs a pretty penny — ￡15-25 million apiece.

In current scenario, more and more people from the UK are traveling to India and are now highly exposed to the variety of Indian cuisines and their finer points. From local eateries to new-age dining halls, Indian restaurants are flourishing in London. Highly occupied and buzzing with long waitlists, Indian eateries feature changing menus that strictly adhere to their cultural norms.

Made up of 1.4 million people, the Indian community is the UK's biggest ethnic minority group. They make up the largest subgroup of British Asians and are one of the biggest communities within the global Indian diaspora. The sizable Indian population is another significant factor behind the popularity of Indian food and these aficionados are not at all in the mood to compromise on authentic Indian flavours and experiences.

Another interesting part of the huge popularity of Indian Restaurants in London is the global exposure of their founders with deep roots in Indian hospitality, culture, and rich culinary heritage. While the traditional restaurant formula remains popular, a new style of Indian dining is fast gaining momentum.

Recently, when the London hospitality sector was struggling to recover from the pandemic, a few Indian hoteliers have shown the courage to set new hope and growth recovery milestones for the industry. In a short span of time, London’s love for Indian food propelled the opening of some of the most splendid restaurants, such as Colonel Saab located at the former Holborn Town Hall in the heart of central London, Chourangi at Marble Arch, Bibi located on North Audley Street in Mayfair, and more.

Surprisingly these restaurants have gained immense popularity in a short span of time, which is a testament to the flavours and textures of India. For instance, Colonel Saab is more than an Indian restaurant for the food, art, and culture enthusiasts of London. A contemporary viewpoint with an old soul and a nostalgic palate of memories, aromas and flavours is the new taste of London and even other global hospitality hubs.

Taking inspiration from their travel and nostalgic memories in India, some of these influential young hospitality leaders are redefining the London hospitality landscape. They have taken up the herculean task of bringing together the heritage and traditions of Indian cuisine to create an authentic menu that fuses a host of culinary treasures perfectly aligned with the modern taste buds. Some of them are even taking the pride in presenting the centuries-old tradition of following the original secret recipe in the same traditional way to recreate the ethnic journey of Indian food for Londoners.

The next generation of Indian restaurants in London is all about offering authentic experiences, sharing with us a story, and inviting us into a nostalgic journey of Indian art, culture, and culinary delight. They are determined to create long-lasting impressions of traveling, exploring, discovering, and recreating Incredible India, every time when you step into these ‘new wave’ Indian restaurants.

— The author, Manbeer Choudhary, is Chairman and Managing Director of Noor and Jewels Group of Hotels, and a former president of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India. Views expressed are personal.