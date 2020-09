Authored by: Chattanathan Devarajan

There has been a hue and cry about the various farm bills that have been passed. But in reality, these have been the culmination of progressive developments, which have happened over a period of time translated in the form of farm bills. Let us examine each of the bills passed, how it addresses the concern of the farmers if any, and how it is progressive.

The ECA was enacted in 1955. The primary purpose of the act was to ensure the supply of commodities is not obstructed by way of hoarding or otherwise. This happens especially when things are in short supply and the prices tend to rise or prices are expected to rise. Such that normal life is not affected. The commodities included foodstuff drugs etc. The commodities can be either removed or added. In the past governments used this act to curtail hoarding and arrest price rise. Hence the act continues to be noble and would still be required.

First of all, it needs to be clear to us that the central government has not repealed the act. It has just amended the act to bring in more clarity. Earlier during price rise stock limits were imposed by invoking the act leaving most of the people in uncertainty. Because at what price point the stock limits would be put in place was anybody’s guess impeding the trade. Now people know that there is transparency that has been put in place to figure out at what point of time ECA will be put in place and at what events and for what commodities. Thus, in the case of horticultural produce, a 100 percent increase in the retail price of a commodity over the immediately preceding 12 months or over the average retail price of the last five years, whichever is lower, will be the trigger for invoking the stock limit. For non-perishable agricultural foodstuffs, the price trigger will be a 50 percent increase in the retail price of the commodity over the immediately preceding 12 months or over the average retail price of the last five years, whichever is lower.

Thus to say that this amendment will benefit only a segment is not the right statement as even otherwise this could have been done without amendment by putting stock limits only when such price points come in place. It is also pertinent to mention ECA was used when mask and sanitizers were in short supply and prices were shooting up. Further, no government has ever imposed any limits on the farmers' own stocks.

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

This bill primarily is to enable free sales across geographies so that people can trade efficiently and realise better values. The trade could happen in any market place or platform and not restricted to Mandi alone. The objective is to promote free inter-state trade and commerce even electronic trading.

Initially, we perhaps would have had more than 7,000 odd mandis. I am sure not more than 2,500 are currently active and a few mandis may be seasonal too. The mandis were set up with a laudable objective of giving market access to farmers. Mandis were supposed to have a transparent pricing mechanism and a place where a lot of buyers could come and bid for the stocks.

Over a period of time, mandi became a stronghold for various commission agents across the country, as they not only enabled sale but also took risks which no one in the country was willing to take by supporting with credit even though at exorbitant rates. Thus, the farmer became entangled in this web. Thus some good and some bad happened through the mandi system. In addition to that earlier logistics and storage were poor, hence farmers took the produce to the nearest market yard to get the cash on disposal. They did not have the financial wherewithal to store and the storage space was also inadequate.

Over the years, the governments have been taking initiatives to move away from these, for example, the model APMC act, which permitted corporate farming, was as early as 2003. The model APMC rules were put in 2007. Slowly the majority of the states allowed Corporate procurement once registered with the APMC. While some states like Bihar went to the extreme of dismantling APMC, the other states like Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu undertook similar steps. For example, chillies auction happens at the cold storage itself in AP. Pepsi's agreement for the procurement of tomatoes with the farmers is known to all of us. Madhya Pradesh permitted e.choupals of ITC. In addition to this, for example, states like Rajasthan allowed the creation of private mandis too.

The biggest challenge will be only with respect to small farmers. Hence one of the good things which the government has done is they have not broken the APMC piece, which will coexist along with other markets. What essentially this brings in is more amount of transparency in the mandis. I believe that this will speed up the process of e.NAM which has been hanging around for quite some time.

Allowing free access to trade, thereby market participation will get enlarged. Give importance to form FPOs thereby enabling aggregation addressing the concerns of small farmers. Bring transparency in Mandis, if not by force, by action by enabling competition and platform creation.

None of these I feel would impede the interest of the farmers but actually may enable increased productivity and better incomes for farmers. Because increased competition will aid in the better realisation of proceeds.

As a matter of fact, the Mandis are better placed to use this act effectively as they have all the data, which is required to run a robust platform. This can pave the way to operate one of the largest e.markets in the world. This may not even take much of time as already required infrastructure is in place.

The apprehension that MSP will be dispensed away with is unwarranted. Even otherwise only about 30 percent to 35 percent of the produce get procured under MSP. All others get sold as per the market demand-supply. MSP procurement happens even in states where there are no mandis today.

Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

This bill provides a national framework for necessary agreements that can be done between the farmers and the processors traders etc protecting the interests of everyone in a fair and transparent manner. Contract farming has been in practice for approximately two decades now. This will pave way for the better adoption of technology and thereby raising output. Hence to say that this is detrimental to a farmer is not all logical or rationale.

Various states like for example Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, etc have already amended the APMC acts to allow corporate farming.

Thus to sum up these bills are really very progressive in nature and will benefit the farmers both in the short and long run. It would also be important to mention that all these were there in bits and pieces already hence to assume that this is going to get in billion-dollar investments overnight will not be a right statement to make too. These I feel are critical enablers, which will benefit the entire value chain partners in the agriculture sector. It is more important that the government and other agencies invest in improving crop productivity along with these amendments to realise the dreams of doubling the income of farmers.