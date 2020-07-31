Business VIEW: What ails the Indian education system, and will the NEP fix it? Updated : July 31, 2020 04:09 PM IST New Education Policy (NEP) has been announced. Was there a need of a policy? There are too many ideas already. What is needed is an action plan. The New Education Policy promises 6 percent of the GDP to the education sector. Let us hope that this promise is kept. In 2017, there were more than 11 lakh teachers who were teaching but did not have requisite qualifications to teach. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply