View: There's more to the rise in bond yields than the hawkish MPC minutes

What is the difference in the latest minutes is that external member JR Varma, who had earlier voted against repo rate hikes above 6 percent, admits “it would be premature to declare victory at this point of time based on the inflation prints of a couple of months”.

Indian bond yields continue to inch higher but more because of the recent spree of rate hikes by the central banks of UK, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress backing more rate hikes albeit at a careful pace has added to the global and local mood of bearishness on bonds. Dealers noted the hawkishness in the minutes of the monetary policy committee but said that they wouldn’t trade on it. They would rather wait for data and rate action.

Minutes of MPC – Takeaways

The minutes of the policy were probably a tad more hawkish than the press conference post the June 8 policy. In that presser, the governor asserted the MPC’s job on inflation is unfinished until the inflation rate gets aligned to the target of 4 percent.

In the minutes, he pretty much reiterated these thoughts that “the fight against inflation is not yet over”; that there is a “need to assess evolving inflation-growth outlook and stand ready to act” and that given the uncertainties, it is tough to give definitive forward guidance about future action in a rate tightening cycle (emphasis ours). “We have a way to go to align headline inflation with 4.0 per cent target on a durable basis,” he concluded.