View | The pitfalls of resisting hybrid work

Indian employees strongly prefer a hybrid work model for improved productivity and work-life balance, but they seek equity and collaboration. Organisations should recognise potential drawbacks of resisting hybrid work, like increased operational costs and limited diversity and talent opportunities. Embracing hybrid work fosters a progressive image and requires proper technology implementation for successful collaboration in the evolving work landscape.

As organisations navigate the shifting landscape of work, a crucial decision arises whether to embrace the emerging paradigm of hybrid work or remain rooted in traditional practices. While Indian employees strongly favour a hybrid work model as they believe it improves their productivity and gives them a much-needed work-life balance, they also feel that there is still much work to be done in ensuring a truly equitable, tech-savvy, and collaborative future of work. While hesitations around adopting hybrid work may exist, it is crucial to recognise the potential drawbacks that come with denying employees this flexible arrangement.

By gaining a deep understanding of the hidden drawbacks of resisting hybrid work, organisations can unlock invaluable insights, realising that embracing hybrid work goes beyond personal preference—it becomes a strategic imperative for long-term success, in the evolving work landscape.

Increase in Operational Cost

Maintaining large office spaces and infrastructure can be costly for organisations. Embracing a hybrid work model allows for downsizing office space, resulting in potential cost savings related to rent, utilities, and maintenance. However, in a hybrid work setup, collaborative and shared spaces remain crucial. While employees have the flexibility to work remotely, it is essential to provide dedicated spaces where they can come together for collaborative work, meetings, and team interactions. These shared spaces serve as a core for fostering collaboration and building a sense of community among team members while complementing the benefits of remote work in a hybrid setup.

Impeding Work-Life Balance and Limiting Employee Productivity

The hybrid work model empowers employees to create a work environment that suits their needs and preferences. It encourages employees to take greater ownership of their time management and improve productivity while at the same time encourage work-life balance. Giving employees the flexibility to schedule work tasks and personal activities in a way that optimises productivity and allows them to get meaningful breaks and downtime. Another important aspect is long commutes every day which contributes to burnout and heightened stress levels. In the absence of a hybrid work model employees may find it challenging to disconnect from work and experience adequate rest and recovery.

Limiting Diversity and Inclusion Opportunities

Inclusion and diversity are critical drivers of innovation and creativity. Without a hybrid work model, organisations are often limited to hiring employees who are located near their physical office. This geographical constraint can hinder efforts to diversify the workforce and may result in a lack of representation from different regions, cultures, and backgrounds. Embracing hybrid work allows organisations to tap into talent pools from diverse locations, promoting inclusivity and expanding the opportunity for a more diverse workforce.

Limiting Talent Acquisition and Retention

In a competitive talent landscape, organisations that resist hybrid work risk losing and acquiring top talent. Many professionals now prioritise flexibility and remote work options when considering job opportunities. Organisations that do not offer hybrid work arrangements may struggle to retain employees who prefer the freedom and work-life balance provided by remote work. Implementing a hybrid work model can enhance employee retention and attract new talent by meeting the evolving expectations of the workforce.

Creating a 'Progressive' Perception

The perception of progressiveness is often associated with adaptability to evolving trends and employee preferences, including embracing flexible work arrangements like hybrid models. Companies that adhere strictly to a traditional office-based model may be seen as falling behind the changing expectations. Employees value companies that align with their values, including the desire for a modern, flexible work environment. A lack of a hybrid work model can indicate a company's resistance to change and innovation, potentially resulting in a disconnect between the organisation and its employees.

Collaboration and innovation often thrive in environments that foster diverse perspectives and ideas.

To achieve cross-functional collaboration in a hybrid work model, organisations must prioritise the implementation of suitable technology, including video conferencing solutions, audio equipment, and the right hardware. By ensuring employees have access to the right tools, organisations can facilitate seamless collaboration and bridge the gap between remote and office-based workers. Striking the right balance between office-based and remote work is paramount for organisational success, allowing companies to adapt and excel in today's dynamic work landscape.

— Vickram Bedi is Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India