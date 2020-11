The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted India’s progress towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world by 2025. Even as the pandemic disrupted lives, India witnessed a 500 percent increase in healthcare teleconsultations, a 33 percent increase in digital payments, and an estimated three-fold growth in e-commerce.

While it’s been evident that technology is key to ensuring business continuity, there is now a new urgency within organizations to transform digitally. Not only does India already have a strong digital foundation, but it also has considerable technology prowess and the demographic leverage to make up for the strain of this year. I expect India’s future resilience and growth to be shaped by four mega technology trends.

Everything Cloudified

From grocery delivery to remote working and collaboration, the cloud helped India meet the unique challenges of 2020. Consequently, as per IDC, 56 percent of Indian organizations are expected to increase demand for cloud software, and 75 percent of CEOs are banking on the cloud to transform their business models.

As the country’s cloudification journey accelerates, XaaS or “everything as a service” models will move to the forefront of the business. Additionally, Indian technology giants will position themselves as cloud service providers delivering agile applications, talent, and technology platforms.

India’s cloud transformation is being led by the Government, with almost every state looking for cloud solutions to simplify operations and improve the delivery of essential services. From the NIC Digital Office solution to the eCourt platform that connects 20,000 courts, innovative solutions are already implemented.

Greater cloudification will democratize emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to boost the delivery of essential services to remote areas.

Talent and workplace fluidized

A country with one of the world’s largest youth demographics, India has the highest proportion of digital talent across key industries than the global average.

The pandemic proved that people could connect, collaborate, and work from anywhere with the right technology platforms. Today, 71 percent of enterprise leaders are more positively inclined towards remote working models.

As we go vocal for local, our homegrown talent, unfettered by location and access barriers, will help establish India as a global innovation hub, solving real-world problems by intelligent use of technology. This holds special value for women who may otherwise have had to drop out of the workforce and for the three million gig workers that make India the fifth largest flexi staffing market in the world.

Fluid workspaces will boost the gig economy by allowing enterprises to hire contractual workers with specific skill sets from across the county for short term projects.

Ecosystem diversified

India’s diversified economy is one of its biggest strengths, and deeper integration of technology across all sectors will be the key to the country’s economic recovery. SaaS companies building solutions for India and the world will continue to grow. There will also be an exponential increase in the number of startups headquartered in India focused on global markets and those headquartered elsewhere in the world but building products from India.

According to a recent report, the startup sector has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels in Q3 2020, with increased digital consumption providing impetus in industries like education, healthcare, and commerce. With one in four companies set to invest in AI solutions, India’s deep tech market will witness significant growth. IoT, Big Data & Analytics, Blockchain, AR/ VR, and Drone technology are some of the other areas set for growth.

Integration of deep tech across sectors like agriculture, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, and logistics will revolutionize business models to drive faster economic recovery.

Infrastructure localized

Infrastructure growth has been identified as a key driver of India’s journey towards becoming a global superpower. Even as the country’s urbanization continues to accelerate, the Government of India is working to create localized infrastructure and extend broadband connectivity to rural areas.

Bridging this digital divide will, in turn, expand access to platforms built to power India’s digital economy. One such platform is the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that saw a whopping two billion transactions in October 2020 and has brought India to the forefront of digital payment infrastructure innovation.

The country’s digital drive and the advent of 5G networks, cloudification, and connected devices will continue to add to the huge volumes of data that must be stored and managed. We will see the creation of world-class data center infrastructure in India as global tech leaders increase investments.

India will see an explosion in AI applications as it strives to draw usable insights from localized data. This will drive development at the grassroots by ensuring seamless access to information and essential services. 5G, IoT, and AI will power automation that will impact industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and transportation.

From automation and augmented gaming to assisted driving, from remote working to smart buildings, 5G in India will throw open a wide spectrum of opportunities for mobile applications across industries and unprecedented future pathways.

A digital ecosystem and policy support

Right now, the country must focus on developing the digital ecosystem that connects businesses and customers, automates processes, and effectively analyzes data for better decision making. The country has already established a strong foundation with initiatives like Aadhar and GST.

The data collected and analyzed can form the basis of healthcare, insurance, loans, and credit delivery. India’s path to a swift post-COVID economic recovery is inextricably tied to these four megatrends and a twin focus on infrastructure development and policy support that will help it recover lost ground.

--Prakash Mallya is the VP and MD – Sales, Marketing, and Communications Group, Intel India. Views expressed are personal.