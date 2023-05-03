View | The right use of tech can make learning an immersive experience

Immersive learning is an approach to education that leverages technology to create an interactive and engaging educational experience. Owing to the growing inclination and accessibility to digital technologies, students can now access virtual reality and other forms of multimedia that can enhance their understanding of the subject matter at hand.

Technology integration in the 21st Century has become a way of life. Access to quality tech is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, today. While the use of tech was limited in the learning sphere pre-pandemic, a new category of dedicated pupils emerged as the entire education ecosystem went online during the pandemic. Having realised the benefits of e-learning, this category has continued to grow. Students and vocational learners across the country use devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops to grasp their academic syllabus and 21st-Century skills that will positively contribute to their future.

Immersive learning is an approach to education that leverages technology to create an interactive and engaging educational experience. Owing to the growing inclination and accessibility to digital technologies, students can now access virtual reality and other forms of multimedia that can enhance their understanding of the subject matter at hand. These technologies allow students to explore complex concepts and engage with learning in a more engaging and memorable way.

Moreover, technology-enhanced education enables students to access educational content from anywhere, at any time, allowing them to learn at their own pace. While the education system in our country is standardised, leveraging tech for learning enables the personalisation of content and delivery in a manner aligned with the learner’s ability to comprehend the subject. With technology, teachers can tailor their lessons to each student’s individual needs and learning styles. For example, students who struggle with a particular concept can receive additional resources and support. In contrast, those who grasp the concept quickly can move on to more challenging material faster.

Tech also provides new opportunities for collaboration and communication among students. With tools such as video conferencing and online forums, students can work together on projects, discuss course material, and share ideas. This helps to build a sense of community and promotes peer-to-peer learning. However, while mobile phones and tablets are affordable and easily accessible across strata and geographies, using these recreational tools for serious education and learning can often be counterproductive.

Utilising the right technology, particularly laptops, can significantly enhance the learning experience for serious learners. Unlike other popular tech tools, laptops allow users to work on a multi-window interface. This is beneficial when students are working on grasping new concepts and/or techniques. However, the cost attached to high-quality laptops has proven to be a hindrance for many students. This divide implies that these students are at a disadvantage when it comes to learning, as they cannot fully participate in immersive learning activities and are missing out on the benefits of technology-enhanced education. Therefore, to reduce the digital divide and provide equal access to technology for all students, it is essential to address the issue of cost-effectiveness of these devices and ensure that students have access to laptops to support their learning.

With a clear understanding of this need gap, the government is supporting digital education across spheres and intuitively pushing it to students throughout the country. These initiatives are facilitated by programmes like the National Digital Library, which provides free access to educational content, and the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology, which aims to provide access to technology in schools. However, while these initiatives are a step in the right direction, they do not address the issue of accessibility to high price to performance tech for students.

Tech literacy is another challenge that we face in the country. All students within domestic boundaries should be trained to use tech that can enhance their learning experience in this digital age. Private players can contribute greatly to promoting tech-led education in India in support of government initiatives paving the way. The benefits of e-learning have been reiterated over time. But today, the greater challenge is that a significant chunk of our student population does not have access to a laptop which will enable them to reap these benefits. Therefore there is a pressing need to develop infrastructure that makes devices, especially laptops accessible to students across strata in a manner that is cost effective. When every student and learner in this country would have a laptop to aid their learning; we will truly be able to empower a generation that will change the face of this country on a global stage.

— Chitranshu Mahant is CEO and Co-Founder of Primebook —a company that manufactures made-in-India Android laptops. Views expressed herein are personal.