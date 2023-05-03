View | The right use of tech can make learning an immersive experience

Immersive learning is an approach to education that leverages technology to create an interactive and engaging educational experience. Owing to the growing inclination and accessibility to digital technologies, students can now access virtual reality and other forms of multimedia that can enhance their understanding of the subject matter at hand.

Technology integration in the 21st Century has become a way of life. Access to quality tech is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, today. While the use of tech was limited in the learning sphere pre-pandemic, a new category of dedicated pupils emerged as the entire education ecosystem went online during the pandemic. Having realised the benefits of e-learning, this category has continued to grow. Students and vocational learners across the country use devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops to grasp their academic syllabus and 21st-Century skills that will positively contribute to their future.

Immersive learning is an approach to education that leverages technology to create an interactive and engaging educational experience. Owing to the growing inclination and accessibility to digital technologies, students can now access virtual reality and other forms of multimedia that can enhance their understanding of the subject matter at hand. These technologies allow students to explore complex concepts and engage with learning in a more engaging and memorable way.

Moreover, technology-enhanced education enables students to access educational content from anywhere, at any time, allowing them to learn at their own pace. While the education system in our country is standardised, leveraging tech for learning enables the personalisation of content and delivery in a manner aligned with the learner’s ability to comprehend the subject. With technology, teachers can tailor their lessons to each student’s individual needs and learning styles. For example, students who struggle with a particular concept can receive additional resources and support. In contrast, those who grasp the concept quickly can move on to more challenging material faster.