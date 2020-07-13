Views View: Stressful times for Chinese Youth Updated : July 13, 2020 04:21 PM IST Writing the national college entrance exam is stressful and even more so during the coronaivrus pandemic. This year, the exams were pushed by a month (a delay for the first time since 1977) causing stress levels to spike for the 10.7 million students who took the exam. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply