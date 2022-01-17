VIEW: Stop worshipping false gods and turning a blind eye to workplace toxicity

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover is making headlines once again, and for all the wrong reasons. Already accused of using foul language against a Kotak Bank employee, it has now emerged that Grover was unsparing of even a senior official at Sequoia Capital, an investor in BharatPe.

These incidents cannot be looked at in isolation as BharatPe is already facing an exodus of key talent, amid the well publicised gesture of the company to offer BMW bikes to new hires.

According to reports, the reason for the high attrition is Grover’s dictatorial style of leadership, and a toxic work culture. Former employees have said that they were forced to come to office during the pandemic and that senior managers had little say in how things were run.

Even the agencies working with the firm have said on condition of anonymity that they were faced with unreasonable demands, poor payment terms and rude behavior of the management.

These incidents once again underscore the hubris of the so-called super achievers of the Indian startup ecosystem in general and begs the questions if most of them, if not all, are worthy of the adulation they are lavished with. It forces one to rethink why this ecosystem makes heroes out of heavily funded startups with no profitability or a sound business model. Are the new rules of business governed only by vague terms such as “LTV of a customer”, “solving a pain point” and absurd on-paper valuations?

The ease of raising capital and the rising FOMO (fear of missing out) among investors have created a rash of heavily funded but operationally hollow giants. This culture almost gives rise to a belief that there is no possibility of creating a genuine business either without raising round after round of funding or without an IIT-IIM tag.

On one hand there is a Bharat thriving with innovation, ideas and zeal in the Tier 2, 3 and 4 towns of India and on the other hand is the story of BharatPe - leading the way into becoming the next Housing.com story.

However, it is high time for founders to come out of their superiority complex and overconfidence of creating a company mounted with funding, practically owned by investors and inspiring a culture of ego and bravado. It needs to be put out there for the first generation entrepreneurs sweating it out: raising funds at absurd valuations and giving BMW bikes to new joinees does not equate to creating a successful company. Nor does solving a pain point is a good defense for a toxic workplace environment and abusive founder behavior. Period.

What happened with Housing’s Rahul Yadav, the memories of controversy-led exit of Sachin Bansal from Flipkart and numerous other examples should be enough for founders like Ashneer Grover to remember the fact that a company cannot be run on the IIT hostel culture. Also, the brazen fact has to be accepted that it is not a ‘founders’ market’ any more if the shareholding of the co-founder himself is a mere 8.76 percent as in case of BharatPe.

The most unsettling question right now is what could be the corrective actions? Will Sequoia set an example again by stepping up to the occasion? Or will it be another example of a big startup bully setting the rules of the game? Whatever be the result in this isolated case, as an ecosystem we need to choose the right heroes and stop celebrating workplace toxicity in the name of ‘creating value’ and the culture of unnecessary hustle.