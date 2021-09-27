View: Shift towards Green Energy is paving its way in many industries

The world has begun to realise that in order to nurture the planet, it's crucial for humans to adapt and shift towards sustainable development. This has led to a significant change in the mindset of the people and has become the most crucial aspect of any progressive and dynamic company.

Green Economy is often defined as a development strategy, which harmonises both economic development and ecological sustainability. To promote the concept of a green economy, the Indian Government has proposed to spend an estimated amount of Rs 30,42,230 crores in 2020-21.

Additionally, the government has also made a global commitment through the 2030 Global Development Agenda. It aims for the holistic well-being of all, today and in the future, without surpassing the natural boundary limits of the environment. The idea is to attain sustainable growth/goals through policymaking, improved industrial production processes and resource-efficient productivity.

Why do we need sustainable development?

The heightened concern over changing temperatures, greenhouse effect, carbon emissions and global warming has made it imperative for the industries to move towards greener solutions and achieve the goals of a greener economy. Accepting a greener business model adds to the positives for any industry. The eco-friendly solutions have proven to be:

long-lasting, sustainable in nature

cost-effective

reduce wastage of raw material and/or products by a noticeable margin while helping in process optimization, risk mitigation and

increase the labour productivity.

Carbon emissions and the rising greenhouse effect have resulted in the rise of the average temperature of the planet by 1.5 degrees in the last century. Currently, India’s carbon emission has gone through an increase of 0.07 per person.

Similarly, unplanned infrastructure expansions leave a negative impact on the environment. According to the Forest Survey of India, India has lost 9.4 million trees from 2015 to 2019. Adding to the list of worries, the construction sector is also responsible for 25 percent to 40 percent of the global carbon emission with the commercial building emissions expected to increase by 1.8 percent by 2030.

Furthermore, oil spills due to leakage in pipelines or from mining are one of the major causes behind the loss of marine life. The recent incidence of the Mumbai's popular tourist spot, Juhu Beach, turning black was the result of oil spills in the region.

How are various industries achieving their ecological/greener goals?

From infrastructure to railways, from mining to oil, almost all sectors are proactively undertaking greener measures to lower climatic distress.

Sustainable solutions are needed to deliver infrastructure that supports a desired quality of life for current and future generations while conserving resources and energy. Geosynthetics have made phenomenal advances during the last decade in areas of manufacturing as well as practical applications.

The polymeric composition of the products makes it suitable for innumerable applications including strengthening existing ground, improving its bearing capacity, making highways last longer, supporting embankments, stopping landfill leachates and limiting erosion.

Additionally, geosynthetics also helps to reduce project costs and the resulting environmental impact on the industry. Similarly, Green Terramesh is being used as a solution for increasing green cover. It is a modular system used to form vegetated faced soil reinforced slope and embankments. It is used as an alternative for afforestation in highly concrete spaces.

Deconstruction is another useful method that can be utilized in a variety of ways to recover useable resources and reduce waste. Recovering used but valuable construction materials for reuse saves money and conserves natural resources while reducing carbon footprint.

The green mining practices involve Carbon Capture and Storage Technologies to reduce the carbon footprints by trapping the carbon emissions, transporting it to an underground space and locking it for millions of years. Mining cycles have always been interrupted due to a lack of effective access ramps, haul roads, surface water control structure and proper drainage systems.

To prevent the same, the industries have started using gabions for erosion protection and geogrids in order to lower the risk of landslides and rockfall hazard mitigation to take place

Oil industries are adopting ballasting and protection systems that help in reducing the movement of pipelines by sea currents, to prevent oil spills, lowering the risk and impact on marine life. Similarly, oilfield construction near seashores possesses the possibility of subsidence and sinkholes. Basal reinforcement is one of the methods which can be used to prevent the same.

In order to become the largest green railway network in the world, Indian Railways are using renewable sources such as wind and solar energy to produce electricity and is moving towards “net-zero carbon emission” before the year 2030.

Currently, they are developing Dedicated Freight Corridors (Eastern DFC and Western DFC) in the form of a low carbon green transportation network with a long-term low carbon roadmap. These environment-friendly corridors will result in more energy-efficient as well as carbon-friendly processes, practices, and technologies.

Conclusion

The rise in the sense of climatic responsibility has increased the adoption of sustainable, greener and eco-friendly solutions by the industries. These adoptions all around the world are resulting in a positive impact on the climate while working as a propelling force to accomplish sustainable development.

However, to attain the ultimate goal of sustainability there is a requirement of constant application of these reforms by the companies. The longer these reforms will be practised, the sooner the world would turn environmentally friendly.

—Vikramjiet Roy is the Managing Director of Maccaferri in India and the Regional CEO of the India South East Asia Pacific (ISEAP) region at the Officine Maccaferri Group. Views expressed are personal.