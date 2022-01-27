View: Seek to rationalise GST on healthcare supplements from 18% to 5% in budget 2022

Since the coronavirus outbreak, people have become more aware of the importance of living a healthy life. Hence, the health and wellness sector underwent a massive change, owing to a striking shift in consumer demand.

Self-care, preventive healthcare, and holistic wellness have taken centre stage with a growing awareness around nutrition and immunity among consumers. It has become an important line of defence during the pandemic proving the dietary supplements sector to be a strong economic partner to the people. Hence to give impetus to the overall industry, we hope that the government will rationalise GST on healthcare supplements from 18 percent to 5 percent in the upcoming Union Budget 2022.

It would help make the products affordable and accessible for all and help boost the government's healthcare plan, which is the need of the hour. These products play an important role in the overall healthcare and well-being of the population.

From the consumer perspective, we also expect an increase in the income tax limit to enhance savings and people's spending capacity, which is critical for improving consumer sentiment. Hence, we believe the government should boost the direct disposable income to boost consumption. The upcoming budget should also focus more on bringing in relief for SMEs, MSMEs, and entrepreneurial business models.

Budgetary provisions, better regulations, and policy decisions can go a long way for businesses of all shapes and sizes. As an entrepreneur, the most important area would be the overall ease of doing business, including setup and commencement of business and, most importantly, the entire tax structure and rules related to GST, income tax, etc. Startup-friendly policies should be made to easily register a business and provide relaxation in taxes till it reaches a minimum revenue and allows easy access to working capital.

Overall, we are optimistic the government will take proactive steps in the budget to help businesses affected by the pandemic and make important announcements to accelerate economic reforms, promote entrepreneurship, and provide relief to taxpayers.