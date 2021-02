Authored by Sudarshan Lodha

Thanks to COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy, the year 2020 will be etched in history as one of the most memorable. With the vaccine just around the corner, the end of the tunnel is in sight. However psychological science which states -- 66 days into a new behavior, it becomes a habit also suggests that the damage is already done. Even as we are preparing to bounce back, behaviors have already been altered, scarring has occurred and a new normal has been ushered in.

The budget 2021-22 presented by our finance minister, offered a huge fillip to economic powerhouses – infrastructure, manufacturing, physical and financial capital besides R&D and innovation. However, putting up an interesting roadmap for infrastructure funding with lots of investment in physical and social infrastructure the government clearly signaled its confidence in the infrastructure sector in kick-starting the economy.

Augmenting infrastructure framework will offer better connectivity giving rise to commercial hubs which in turn will give a big boost to commercial real estate (CRE) in the country.

While CRE witnessed a sharp rebound in the post-pandemic phase, conducive budgetary measures and favorable policies are expected to further accelerate growth in the real estate market. With renewed demand from growing sectors like e-commerce, IT and ITes, manufacturing, etc. besides an uptick in corporate travel and hospitality, demand for office spaces is on the rise. This will further fuel the commercial asset story pushing it to lead the recovery in the post-pandemic phase. However, the year will also be accountable for steering trends that will lead to a momentous rise of retail investors in CRE that will eventually redefine the sector for the years to come.

Rise of unique assets – Budget 2021-22 which lays focus on divestment and monetization of assets across the industry including airports, ports, railways and freight corridors is a big stride and will go a long way in making India Atmanirbhar in the real sense of the term. However, this will also offer a big impetus to fractional investment models in real-estate. Instead of solely depending on the developers for the supply side, the industry can expect big government assets on the block thereby opening up the industry further to retail investors.

Additionally, the pandemic forced institutional investors in the sector to pivot towards more defensive assets such as warehousing, logistics and data centers -- a shift from their previously only preferred choice of office projects.

With global supply chains diversifying from China to India and growing e-commerce, warehousing has become extremely attractive. The need for cold chain infrastructure for pharmaceuticals including vaccines will further accelerate this trend. Whereas Industry 4.0, and cloud computing have brought about exponential growth in data volumes and data processing, thereby driving demand for data centers worldwide.

Few states in the recent past have also announced data center specific policies that should help boost investments in this segment. The rise of these unique and non-conventional assets harbor the enormous potential for retail investors offering attractive alternate investment options in CRE. This in turn will have a huge influence on real estate investing in the years to come.

New tech platforms challenging traditional models of investing – Lack of adequate data and information has long plagued the real estate industry. The commercial real estate market has lagged behind other financial sectors in fully embracing data analytics capabilities. Analysts and fund managers in the CRE sector continue to make heuristic, or instinct-based, decisions rather than informed ones. While on the other hand, with transparent investment processes, access to detailed reporting and fair pricing declared upfront new-age tech platforms are now challenging the traditional investment models.

With big data aggregation, information crowdsourcing and other tools and tech platforms designed to identify, collate and analyze relevant data to enhance operational efficiency, new age players are beginning to make a deep impact for retail investors in a sector predominantly led by traditional institutions.

Retail investors growing more informed - Classically, commercial real estate has been solely the realm of large institutional investors. But new reality tech platforms offering fractional investment or crowdfunded commercial real estate ventures, have democratized the previously inaccessible commercial real estate investing space for retail investors.

Besides offering a new investing avenue to grow wealth these platforms also potentially protecting them from more unpredictable public markets. But that’s not all. They also offer a variety of educational resources -- live streams, blogs, market research and more to help investors make more informed investing decisions themselves. Gone are the days when retail investors were blinkered and solely dependent on fund or property managers to make decisions.

New-age realty tech platforms are empowering retail investors to come to the forefront and adopt a data-driven investment approach with insights and finer data checks on properties, locations, pricing, tenancy, building specs, returns, rental yields, etc.

Creating a secondary market – Earlier there was no liquid secondary market for CRE, owing to which investors who purchased equity in specific properties normally lacked options for exiting their investments until the properties were sold. Investors wishing to exit a property before it is sold might find a buyer through a broker. But this is now changing. New realty tech platforms now help you make profitable exit whilst offering multiple liquidity options. Case in point being, fractional investment models today help investors to list fractions on their platform for sale. Alternatively one can even sell fractions in private to interested parties.

Much similar to the demonetization movement, this pandemic has pushed real estate toward a cultural change centred around a greater reliance on technology. Investing in an asset without a site visit was unimaginable until recently but that has changed drastically. Today, with new-age platforms offering transparency, security, and easy traceability of investments, even the most traditional and conventional clients are now willing to adapt to new age mediums.

The pandemic interestingly has forced investors inclusive of both institutional and retail to view assets and investments with a different lens. Driven by the demand for greater efficiencies and enhanced user experiences throughout the sector, new technologies are reimagining every aspect of the way in which real estate is procured, developed, managed and utilized.