  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Legal

VIEW: Resolving commercial disputes during coronavirus

Updated : April 24, 2020 04:21 PM IST

Businesses are poised to see a meteoric rise of commercial disputes, as the underlying essence of such matters will be non-exhaustive.
We are also seeing the judiciary entering an era of court proceedings with the help of technology.
VIEW: Resolving commercial disputes during coronavirus

You May Also Like

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement