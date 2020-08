Real Estate Investment Trusts or REITs as it is commonly called is a relatively new concept in India with only two companies raising funds via this route till now. The concept of REITs is quite common in developed countries with an investment history of multiple decades.

Though new in India, REITs - a hybrid asset class has become the flavor of the season. The instrument has attracted investment from retail as well as institutional investors. The performance of the two REITs listed in India will lend confidence to other developers with commercial asset portfolios and investors.

India got its first REITs in April 2019, and since then it has delivered superior returns when compared to the returns garnered by the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex.

In the US, all REIT Index outperformed S&P 500 by nearly 440 bps over 20 years. In Japan, the yields provided by REITs, in general, are 1 to 2 percent higher in the past 1 year without capital appreciation and the REIT Europe Index (REITE) delivered a negative return to the tune of 16 percent in the past one year.

India has approx. 650 million sq. ft. of Grade A office space of which, 310-320 million sq. ft. is REIT-able stock. India’s office stock would touch 1 billion sq. ft. in the next 6-8 years and in the next 2 years, nearly 100 million sq. ft. is expected to be listed on Indian stock exchanges as per a report. Therefore, the asset class presents itself with tremendous opportunity and growth to all classes of investors.

Since quality commercial properties are expensive and beyond the reach of a major part of retail investors, they can invest via REITs and reap the benefits of a stable return and long-term capital appreciation on their investments. Any investment in REITs is tax-efficient and high quality as the underlying commercial real estate property is A-Grade.

In India, until now only very few companies have raised funds via REITs. The sheer nature of the instrument makes it an attractive investment bet, as investors stand to gain from the capital appreciation of the units, and as a dividend, it is professionally managed and a highly liquid form of an asset as the units can be bought and sold freely via exchange.

SEBI recently brought down the minimum investment into REIT from 800 units to 200 units, in a move to encourage more retail participation. Currently, the investment limit is between Rs 50,000-55,000, though it is still not at par with a normal IPO which is in the range of Rs 13,000-15,000. There is scope for the minimum investment limit to be lowered further.

Fresh fund flows are expected in India as government announces new initiatives to attract foreign flow into the country, more and more MNCs are expected to set up businesses in India which will give a boost demand for office space in India and thereby help the performance of REITs. Most contracts signed for office space are for long-term and binding in nature which ensures smooth cash flows in the medium to long-term.

The traction in commercial real estate space has a direct correlation with the economic activity in the country, commercial realty is expected to grow hand in hand as the Indian economy picks up. REITs have a long way to go as Indians with its love for real estate will surely find the merits of investing in high-quality commercial real estate without the hassle of maintenance, it is a great way to financially institutionalize the commercial real estate segment.