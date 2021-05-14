View: Now the world needs nuclear power, more than ever Updated : May 14, 2021 10:03:03 IST The emphasis on renewables is prudent but their intermittent nature and low baseload factor circumscribe their heavy usage. Meanwhile, nuclear energy with a much higher capacity factor and lesser stress on climate has unfairly not been appreciated enough. Published : May 14, 2021 10:03 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply