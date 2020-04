The Finance Act, 2020 has inserted a new section 115BAC, giving an option to individuals and Hindu joint family (HUF) to opt for lower rate of tax and forgo various exemptions and deductions including standard deduction. This option can be exercised by such individual or HUF at the time of filing the return.

However, this has created a dilemma for the employer who has to deduct tax at source under Section 192 on month-to-month basis at the average rate of tax computed on the basis of rates in force as the employer has not been given an option to deduct tax at source of the employee by computing tax of the employee as per the new reduced rate of tax.

This has created an intended anomaly. In many cases, the income computed by employer and reported in 26AS will not match with the income declared by the employee in case such employee has opted for new rates.

Further, there may be cases where tax deducted will be higher than the tax payable causing undue paper work besides blocking of the money of the employees.

Thus it is important that a clarification be issued immediately and the employer be required to obtain a declaration in the beginning of the year itself as to whether the employee will like to opt for new rates of tax specified in section 115BAC by forgoing the exemptions and deductions and in case of such employees who opt for new tax rates, the employer be required to deduct tax at source as per the new tax rates.