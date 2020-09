The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAPA), a creature of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) is a unique institution. It was created to ensure benefits of 'input tax credits availed by any registered person or the reduction in the tax rate have actually resulted in a commensurate reduction in the price of the goods or services or both supplied by him.'

Section 171 of the Central Goods & Services Tax Act, (CGST) which deals with this was controversial- should the government be determining the quantum of profit which a supplier of goods or services can make? Is not a price control mechanism an anachronism? NAPA came into being in the backdrop of industry voices bordering on the shrill. The genesis of NAPA can be traced to a 2010 study of the Comptroller & Accountant General (CAG) in the context of VAT.

The study suggested that the benefits of abolition of the cascading effect of taxes had not resulted in any reduction of prices. It highlighted the absence of a system to ensure such benefits are being passed on to the consumer. The Government was also aware that Australia, Canada and Malaysia had similar provisions in their VAT laws.

GST was a credit-based tax system with the credit of tax paid at the earlier stage available for discharge of liability created at a later stage. The logical expectation was that there would be a consequential reduction in prices.

Given the huge fiscal gamble which both the Centre and states were taking it was incumbent that government could demonstrate this; the anti-profiteering provision clearly fitted this requirement. It was also important that industry be assured that government would not determine how business is run- the relevant rules gave the authority a life of two years only.

The provision with its emphasis on ‘commensurate’ benefits to be passed appeared innocuous. The challenge was in how this would be determined. After all market forces it is which play a critical role in the pricing of a product. The distinction sought to be made between profit and profiteering was nebulous-with the act at that time not even having a definition of profiteering.

While this was well known to its practitioners, it was only through the Finance (No. 2) Act 2019 that an explanation to the section was introduced defining ‘profiteered’. This definition basically linked the concept to the amount of benefit generated because of reduction in rate of tax on supply of goods or services without any commensurate reduction in the price. Incidentally, the constitutional validity of the very provision of anti-profiteering is under challenge as being violative of Art 19 (1) (G) of the constitution.

NAPA formally began functioning from December 2017 and has done a commendable job. It has ensured that the intent of the government has been conveyed through well-reasoned orders that the benefit reduction in the tax rate needs to be passed on. With the government in the name of rationalisation, reducing GST rates regularly, the work of NAPA has been cut out.

Nearly 150 orders have been passed thus far-including against names which were perceived to be close to the establishment. Thus, in its order in case 16/2020 dated 12.03.2020 it has held that M/s Patanjali Ayurveda Limited has violated the provisions as it had not passed on the benefit of the reduction in the GST rates.

The order determined that an amount of Rs 75.08 crore had been profiteered. Since it was going to be difficult to identify the customers the order directed the company to deposit the money in the Consumer Welfare Fund. And for added measure also directed that the company reduce the prices commensurately for the future.

A Consumer Welfare Fund (similar to what was created under the provisions of the Central Excise Law) has been created under the provisions of GST. The fund is operated by the department of consumer affairs with the objective of ‘providing financial assistance to promote and protect the welfare of the consumers and strengthen the consumer movement in the country'. More than Rs 400 crore has been deposited in the Consumer Welfare Fund thus far in terms of the orders of NAPA. What this will also mean is that there has been a commensurate reduction in prices for the future thus benefiting the consumer.

NAPA’s tenure which was to expire in November 2019 has been given a two-year extension till November 2021 - a reflection that it has gained the confidence of the GST council. However, NAPA should be cognizant of the danger as one prescient state finance minister stated while the matter of extension was being discussed ‘’ that once a monstrosity is created it is bound to be misused by the tax department’. NAPA should rigorously demonstrate a fair-minded approach -and not become a monstrosity.

The GST council should take a serious call if the tenure of NAPA should be extended further. Ideally it should not-and this will in no way be a reflection of the functioning of the Authority but just an acknowledgement that it has done the task entrusted to it well. And a nod also to industry to say that while they are trusted, they would do well to ensure that commensurate benefits are passed without any prodding from the government.

Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal